Roy Keane gives typical response to question about Jose Mourinho's 'swagger'

Manchester United finally seem to have found a winning formula under Jose Mourinho.

Wednesday night's 1-0 victory over St Etienne was their sixth in the last seven games, which also meant they progressed into the last 16 of the Europa League.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan was the match winner on this occasion, the Armenian striking in the 17th minute but going off injured seven minutes later.

Something appears to have clicked in the United camp.

While Zlatan Ibrahimovic is in formidable goalscoring form up top, Paul Pogba finally appears to be finding his feat following some commanding performances in central midfield.

It's the same story in defence, too, with the Red Devils conceding just once in their last six games thanks to dominant displays from the likes of Eric Bailly and Chris Smalling.

Mourinho is clearly doing something right at United, yet he still drew criticism from a certain Roy Keane after the win at St Etienne.

Speaking on ITV after the game, Keane was asked by host Mark Pougatch whether Mourinho's swagger has returned in recent weeks.

"He does appear to have a bit of swagger back doesn't he, Mourinho?" he said, to which Keane gave a typically scathing response. Check out his reply in the video below.

"Yeah, which is a pity really, because you'd like to see a bit more humility," replied Keane, much to the amusement of Pougatch and Lee Dixon.

"You knew once he started winning a few games he'd get back to his old cocky self."

Keane clearly isn't a fan of how Mourinho's cockiness has only returned after United have won a few successive games.

His egotism may have worked against him, though, after the 54-year-old revealed how Mkhitaryan and Michael Carrick are both doubts for Sunday's EFL Cup final against Southampton.

He said after the game: "Hamstring (Mkhitaryan) and calf (Carrick), I think three days is no time."

Winning the EFL Cup would be a huge step for Mourinho, who will want silverware in his first season as United manager.

