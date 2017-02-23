Manny Pacquiao has finally spoken out regarding his potential mouth-watering clash with Amir Khan, confirming that negotiations are in fact taking place between the two parties.

The pair have been linked for a long time to face each other, but it appears that the much-anticipated fight could be closer than ever as the Filipino boxer broke his silence on the matter.

"My team and I are in negotiations with Amir Khan for our next fight. Further announcement coming soon," the former WBO champion tweeted.

Khan responded to the veteran's tweet with an image of a Pac-Man arcade machine along with the caption "Time to play", further reinstating his interest in the meeting.

The Brit is understood to have agreed terms with Pacquiao's promoter Bob Arum for a showdown with the eight-weight division champion.

A potential clash between the two was set to take place two years back, but the 38-year-old Filipino pulled out while Khan was interested.

Despite the boost provided by Pacquiao's acknowledgement of the negotiations, the welterweight legend is yet to sign his end of the deal which would confirm the fight.

Pacquiao has been under pressure from fans to face Khan and the Bolton man topped an online poll to choose his next opponent.

The United Arab Emirates is being touted as a possible venue for the mammoth event, but Khan's team believe that they might be able to coax the "Pacman" into a clash at the Macron Stadium, home to Bolton Wanderers Football Club.

The return of manager Asif Vali has provided a boost for Khan's team, who met with Arum last month at Las Vegas while attending Carl Frampton's defeat to Leo Santa Cruz.

Khan's initial plan was to have a tune-up fight following a crucial surgery on his right hand, which had reportedly been broken for the last 15 years, after the 30-year-old's brutal knockout at the hands of Saul Alvarez.

However, the former WBA and IBF champion couldn't resist the opportunity to fight Pacquiao, who was his training partner at Freddie Roach's Wildcard gym in Los Angeles.

