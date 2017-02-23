Roger Federer has travelled the world and played on many famed and lesser courts around the globe during his glamorous career, picking up 18 grand slam titles along the way.

For the first time in four-and-a-half years, the tennis legend won the Australian Open last month to end an unusual and unexpected lengthy run without claiming a grand slam.

But it appears that the 35-year-old has rediscovered some of the fine form he reproduced during the peak years of his career, as was showcased by his thrilling final in Australia against Rafael Nadal last month.

And while he will now continue to travel the world on the ATP tour, ahead of the French Open in May, the Swiss has spent time in a rather unusual setting to promote the inaugural Laver Cup which will begin in September.

The new tournament, which will see a European team take on the Rest of the World, will take place between the 22nd and 24th of the month, with the likes of Federer, Berdych, Nadal, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic all likely to feature.

While the rest of the world will likely be made up of the likes of Kei Nishikori and Juan Martin Del Potro to name two possible candidates.

Federer, per Sky Sports, has admitted he would love to put aside his long-standing friendly rivalry with Nadal to one side and pair up with the Spaniard at September's tournament.

Federer wants Nadal partnership

"I would love to play with Rafa." the tennis veteran admitted.

"Our rivalry has been so special and I have seen his wicked forehand go past me too often, so it would be nice to have him on my team and actually admire his forehand and admire his shotmaking."

And while that news will excite tennis fans who are set to witness the tournament for the very first time, former pros Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe will captain the Europe and Rest of the World sides respectively.

It will certainly be a spectacle that will entertain fans around the world, and so was Federer and Berdych's rally together in one of the most bizarre locations possible.

Show-boating

During a recent promotional event, Federer and Berdych went head to head on a tennis court set up on a boat, which travelled under Prague's Charles Bridge, to promote awareness for the event.

But while it was not a competitive contest for either player, the lucky fans watching on from the top of the bridge no doubt enjoyed themselves.

Highlights of Federer and Berdych's rally can be seen from 19 minutes onwards in the video below.

Each of the two teams will be made up of six players, with four based on ATP rankings while the other two will be 'captain's picks' which are set to be announced on the Monday following the US Open.

However, while Federer and Berdych may have enjoyed playing tennis on unfamiliar surroundings in the Czech Republic's capital, they will fortunately be taking to the O2 Arena Prague when the tournament official begins September.

