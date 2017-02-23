Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Wayne Shaw.

Wayne Shaw reveals why he really ate a pie during the Arsenal game

Wayne Shaw became something of an online sensation for eating a pie midway through Sutton United's FA Cup game against Arsenal on Monday.

With just under 10 minutes remaining of the game, the 45-year-old was caught on camera munching on what he claims was a pasty on the sidelines.

It was a pretty hilarious moment in truth, but one that proved very costly.

In the days that followed, Shaw was accused of breaching FA gambling rules because odds of 8/1 were given by The Suns Bets for him to eat a pie during the game.

The Suns Bets, of course, were Sutton's sponsors for the Arsenal game, suggesting Shaw had been involved in bet fixing.

However, no one could have predicted what would happen next.

On Tuesday afternoon, it was confirmed by Sutton manager Paul Doswell that Shaw was forced to hand his notice in following a meeting with the club's board.

Sutton's decision was met by shock and anger amongst football fans, who have since created a petition to get Shaw reinstated as Sutton's second-choice goalkeeper.

Doswell described the saga as a "nightmare" and Shaw has now explained his controversial decision to eat a pie on the sidelines.

p1b9l9cftm1788ntl124m19telc4d.jpg

He told The Sun: "The Arsenal fans were constantly singing about me, and shouting 'Who ate all the pies?'

"There was a lot of banter and I thought I could have a bit of fun here. I took a big bite and waved it in the air towards them, but it was all in good spirit.

"It was a meat Cornish pasty - quite nice too. It didn't cost me anything from the girl at the counter - apart from my job."

So, in a nutshell, it was only a bit of fun. In the aftermath of Shaw's resignation, Gary Lineker nailed his take on 'piegate', tweeting: "Day by day football is losing its heart and sense of humour."

Sutton United v Arsenal - The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

Not everyone agrees with Lineker, though, with Stan Collymore explaining how Shaw's pie eating wasn't just "harmless fun".

"I didn't want for Wayne Shaw to lose his job and I blame the people who organised for him to do it rather than Sutton's back-up keeper," he said.

"But, frankly, the authorities are right to investigate and Sutton right to ask him to resign.

"Whatever people say, this can't be waved away as harmless fun and that's because it isn't where these things start, it's where they stop."

