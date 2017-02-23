Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg has said that the idea of condensing the Six Nations tournament into five consecutive weeks would be "impossible" for players, criticising the notion from the English clubs.

Under the new plans, the current two-week rest period would be scrapped, thereby resulting in a highly strenuous outing for the players involved.

However, any changes would only arrive in 2020 part of plans for a global season with intentions of aligning the British calendar to schedules in the southern hemisphere.

Hogg told BBC Radio 5 live: "The injuries that happen in Tests, the physicality of rugby now - for that to be [occurring] on a weekly basis, for me, is pretty much impossible."

It is understood that English clubs put forth the proposal for the continuous five-week competition at a World Rugby meeting in San Francisco in January during which the possibility of a global calendar was also discussed for implementation after the 2019 World Cup.

Former England coach Sir Clive Woodward believes that the newly proposed format would help northern hemisphere teams compete with their southern counterparts by replicating the final stages of a World Cup.

Hogg's concerns over player fitness and welfare were shared by teammate Tommy Seymour.

"If we were playing Wales last weekend we certainly would have been short on numbers, we've already ruled a few guys out of the entire tournament so if you're talking about short-term injuries we definitely would have been short," said Seymour.

Former Scotland scrum-half Rory Lawson also supported Hogg's point of view stating that support staff would have similar doubts regarding the players' ability to play Test matches every week.

"I bumped into Stevie Much, an old physio of mine and who's been around the Scotland squad forever, and he suggested that over half of the Scotland squad wouldn't have been able to back it up again," said Lawson

"He said, 'any claims you can condense it into five weeks are madness'."

The first game of the Six Nations this weekend will see Scotland go up against Wales on February 25, while Ireland takes on France later in the day.

