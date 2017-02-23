Cristiano Ronaldo is used to receiving abuse from opposition supporters whenever he plays football.

It’s happened throughout his illustrious career, although the Portuguese superstar seems to perform even better when he’s being booed, jeered or whistled.

Back in the summer of 2009, shortly before his world-record move from Manchester United to Real Madrid, Ronaldo was quoted by Goal as telling So Foot magazine: “I love it when people jeer me. I love to see the hate in their eyes, to hear the insults.

“It doesn't bother me. It's true lots of people hate me but there are even more who love me and who support me. I feel bad only when I play badly. Fortunately, that happens rarely.”

It’s his thick skin that has helped Ronaldo become the player he is today. Without it, it’s safe to assume he would never have scaled the lofty heights he has.

Ronaldo has impressively thick skin

Many young players would have crumbled after the intense abuse Ronaldo received, not just from away fans but also the British tabloids, following his involvement in Wayne Rooney’s sending off during the 2006 World Cup clash between England and Portugal.

However, with the own strength of mind - combined with the support of United, Sir Alex Ferguson, his teammates and the Old Trafford faithful - Ronaldo was able to overcome that episode and, in the process, become one of the world’s very best footballers.

He won the first of his four Ballon d’Or awards in 2008 before completing his £80 million transfer to the Bernabeu a year later and has improved immeasurably ever since.

There’s no doubt the 32-year-old will end his career known as one of the greatest footballers of all time and that’s all thanks to his hard work, immense dedication and strong mentality.

Valencia fans' chant at Ronaldo can't be condoned

While most chants aimed at Ronaldo from opposition supporters can be harsh, the chant directed at him from the Valencia fans on Wednesday evening simply can’t be condoned.

According to Real Madrid TV presenter and commentator Phil Kitromilides, the Valencia fans were telling Cristiano to “come out of the closet”.

For obvious reasons, there is absolutely no room in football for homophobic chants like this - but whether those at the top of La Liga decide to take action against Los Che remains to be seen.

Football has a lot of work to do on this front

A poll by BBC Sport in October found that 82 per cent of supporters in England, Wales and Scotland would have no issue with their club signing a gay player.

But the fact eight per cent of fans said they would stop watching their team suggests there’s still a lot of work to be done on this front.

And it seems Spain may have a similar problem.

Ronaldo scored - but Valencia won 2-1

Ronaldo silenced the Valencia fans with a goal on the stroke of half-time but it was the home side who secured all three points thanks to two goals in the opening 10 minutes from Simone Zaza and Fabian Orellana.

