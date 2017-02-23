Samir Nasri's success in the Premier League was largely down to Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger who helped him to develop as a player before moving onto Manchester City where he won the league twice.

The France international arrived at the Emirates from Marseille back in 2008 as a highly-rated 21-year-old, having already made his international debut with Les Bleus, and continued his development to become one of the Gunners' stand-out players.

Wenger spent three years working with Nasri, who was instrumental in helping Arsenal to continually compete for the title each season - despite ultimately failing in his attempts to help the club win a first league title since 2004.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article:http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

But after being lured away by the big money on offer at City and the chance to become a part of a club that had ambitious plans, both domestically and in Europe, Nasri quit silverware-dry Arsenal to link up with former teammates Emmanuel Adebayor, Kolo Toure and Gael Clichy.

Indeed, it did upset and frustrate Gunners fans who had witnessed a number of their key players move to the Etihad in recent years, and the north London club's problems have appeared to mount in the seasons since Nasri left the Emirates.

Article continues below

In his first three years at City, Nasri won the league twice, while Arsenal have won one FA Cup in that time.

Based on that evidence, it's not surprising that the 29-year-old jumped ship and made the controversial move to City, where he has since fallen down the pecking order and is currently out on loan at La Liga outfit Sevilla.

Nasri critical of Gooners

But Nasri has criticised Arsenal fans for the treatment of their long-serving manager who has seen a growing number of supporters turn against him over the past few seasons, as they continue to falter when it truly matters.

The Gunners recently folded at home to Watford, suffering a shock 2-1 defeat, while they were equally abysmal in their following league outing, losing 3-1 to league leaders Chelsea and all but ending their hopes of winning the league.

And last week's 5-1 thrashing by Bayern Munich in the Champions League compounded Wenger's misery, although Nasri has insisted the fans must remember what the 67-year-old has done for the club historically.

Impossible to criticise Wenger

"You cannot criticise a guy like that, it is impossible. Arsenal was a big club but he made it even bigger," Nasri told Sky Sports.

"People need to be fair. It is not because Arsenal don't have success in the league that it's his fault, that is the players who are on the pitch, it's the players who do not get the results.

"I don't think it's him, there are a lot of things at Arsenal; the players, the board, that need to be checked out and not just Arsene."

Nasri scored 27 goals during 125 appearances for Arsenal, and the experienced France midfielder is exactly the kind of player Wenger would wish he could call upon during the current testing period for the legendary Gunners boss.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms