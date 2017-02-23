Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Samir Nasri has revealed who he thinks is to blame for Arsenal's struggles this season.

Samir Nasri reveals who is to blame for Arsenal's issues this season

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Samir Nasri's success in the Premier League was largely down to Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger who helped him to develop as a player before moving onto Manchester City where he won the league twice.

The France international arrived at the Emirates from Marseille back in 2008 as a highly-rated 21-year-old, having already made his international debut with Les Bleus, and continued his development to become one of the Gunners' stand-out players.

Wenger spent three years working with Nasri, who was instrumental in helping Arsenal to continually compete for the title each season - despite ultimately failing in his attempts to help the club win a first league title since 2004.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article:http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

But after being lured away by the big money on offer at City and the chance to become a part of a club that had ambitious plans, both domestically and in Europe, Nasri quit silverware-dry Arsenal to link up with former teammates Emmanuel Adebayor, Kolo Toure and Gael Clichy.

Indeed, it did upset and frustrate Gunners fans who had witnessed a number of their key players move to the Etihad in recent years, and the north London club's problems have appeared to mount in the seasons since Nasri left the Emirates.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

Watch: Fan has found brilliant embarrassing mistake on WWE 2K17

Watch: Fan has found brilliant embarrassing mistake on WWE 2K17

The reason why John Cena's most recent WWE title reign only lasted 2 weeks

The reason why John Cena's most recent WWE title reign only lasted 2 weeks

Lionel Messi’s 4-word response when asked about Barca’s defeat to PSG is hilarious

Lionel Messi’s 4-word response when asked about Barca’s defeat to PSG is hilarious

Video shows what Cristiano Ronaldo did before last-minute corner vs Valencia

Video shows what Cristiano Ronaldo did before last-minute corner vs Valencia

In his first three years at City, Nasri won the league twice, while Arsenal have won one FA Cup in that time.

Based on that evidence, it's not surprising that the 29-year-old jumped ship and made the controversial move to City, where he has since fallen down the pecking order and is currently out on loan at La Liga outfit Sevilla.

Arsenal v Liverpool - Premier League

Nasri critical of Gooners

But Nasri has criticised Arsenal fans for the treatment of their long-serving manager who has seen a growing number of supporters turn against him over the past few seasons, as they continue to falter when it truly matters.

The Gunners recently folded at home to Watford, suffering a shock 2-1 defeat, while they were equally abysmal in their following league outing, losing 3-1 to league leaders Chelsea and all but ending their hopes of winning the league.

Arsenal v Watford - Premier League

And last week's 5-1 thrashing by Bayern Munich in the Champions League compounded Wenger's misery, although Nasri has insisted the fans must remember what the 67-year-old has done for the club historically.

Impossible to criticise Wenger

"You cannot criticise a guy like that, it is impossible. Arsenal was a big club but he made it even bigger," Nasri told Sky Sports.

FBL-ENG-FA CUP-SUTTON-ARSENAL

"People need to be fair. It is not because Arsenal don't have success in the league that it's his fault, that is the players who are on the pitch, it's the players who do not get the results.

"I don't think it's him, there are a lot of things at Arsenal; the players, the board, that need to be checked out and not just Arsene."

Nasri scored 27 goals during 125 appearances for Arsenal, and the experienced France midfielder is exactly the kind of player Wenger would wish he could call upon during the current testing period for the legendary Gunners boss.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Olivier Giroud
Samir Nasri
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Football
Premier League
Arsenal
Arsene Wenger
Theo Walcott

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again