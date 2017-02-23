Force India has voiced their concerns regarding the ongoing controversy due to rules regarding the car's suspension, and their technical chief Andy Green believes that the tension could carry over to the first race of the 2017 Formula One season at the Australian Grand Prix.

Suspension concepts used by the likes of Mercedes and Red Bull have come under heavy scrutiny due to formal complaints made by Ferrari to the FIA regarding the legality of such techniques.

FIA race director Charlie Whiting is expected to issue the teams a "technical directive" before testing begins on February 27 to clarify how the F1 governing body interprets that part of the rule book.

Ferrari's letter to the authorities inquired about Article 3.15 of the law, which states "any specific part of the car influencing its aerodynamic performance must remain immobile in relation to the sprung part of the car".

This stipulation, which effectively bans all movable aerodynamic devices in the car, has brought Mercedes' system into question following Ferrari's appeal.

However, a technical directive is expected to only be advisory in nature and Green thinks any issues would need to be brought to the stewards to arrive at a proper resolution.

Green believes that the controversy could have easily been avoided and could now flow into the race in Melbourne on March 26, saying: "Yep. I definitely can see it happening."

He also confirmed that Force India would not be part of any action and would wait to see what the stewards' decision regarding the matter is before responding.

Green added: "I think I would have liked more clarity on the suspension side, that really has muddied the waters and it's unnecessary. I think it's under the skin, I don't think [the controversy] is great for the show, the fans don't know any difference, but it can be incredibly complicated, the systems being run, and expensive.

"For us there are marginal gains for quite substantial expense, so I would have liked to have seen all that nipped in the bud and not been allowed to develop to where it's got to now."

The query has come at an awkward stage for the teams on the eve of the new campaign when they are close to finalising their cars' designs for 2017.

Force India has contemplated implementing a system similar to that of Mercedes, but will wait until the issue at hand has been resolved, according to Green.

He further commented: "We've been testing various concepts for a while now, each has got some merits.

"For us we really wanted to see how the tyres performed and how the balance of the tyres.. Where the weakness of the tyres was. So that we can then attack that with a mechanical solution or try to help it with a mechanical solution.

"For us, we can't have all the options on the table ready and waiting based on what the Pirelli tyres perform like. So we have to wait, we're going to wait until we run the car so that we understand what the tyres are doing.

"And hopefully in that time, the FIA will give everybody some guidance to what is and isn't allowed. That's what we need at the moment."

With just days to go before preseason begins on February 27, any ruling by the FIA could have significant consequences for the teams.

