Man Utd prepared to pay huge money so Wayne Rooney leaves for China

Wayne Rooney's time at Manchester United is nearly up.

In a season where the Englishman has struggled for game time under Jose Mourinho, it seems inevitable he will seek pastures new in the near future.

Whether that will be this month or in the summer, though, remains to be seen.

Also up for debate is where exactly Rooney will go. While a move to China seems most likely, former teammate Paul Scholes believes he would be more suited to the MLS.

"I don't know if he should go, I think he'll want to go," he told BT Sport, per the Daily Mail. "Wayne is a player who wants to play football every week, whether it's a big game or small game.

"He'll get frustrated, Wayne, and I don't see him hanging about if he's not going to be playing in the big games.

"It does look like he's going to be going somewhere, I just don't see China as the right place for him. He's a family man, it doesn't seem the right place for him to me.

"I think America might be more suited to him, doing what Steven Gerrard did, doing what David Beckham did. I think the lifestyle would be better over there."

Scholes ultimately hopes Rooney stays and fights for a place at United, but that seems very unlikely judging by a fresh update from the Times.

According to their report, United are prepared to pay the final 12 months of Rooney's contract in full so he leaves for China in the summer.

And the amount he would receive? A staggering £15.6 million.

Under such circumstances, Rooney would leave United having pocketed a huge pay-off sum before earning a world-record £52 million-per-year in the Chinese Super League.

While United are not contractually obliged to pay the remainder of Rooney's £260,000-per-week deal, it's believed they will as a means of recognising his 13 years at the club.

It's hard to justify a £15.6 million pay-off, of course, but given the 31-year-old recently became the club's all-time record goalscorer, you could understand the decision.

However, a move to one of United's Premier League rivals could also be on the cards if Harry Redknapp's recent comments are anything to go by.

Writing for the Evening Standard, he said: "Arsenal should take a gamble and sign Wayne Rooney on a two-year contract.

"There's no love lost between Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger but Petr Cech moved between the two managers and Wayne deserves the chance to choose his next move."

