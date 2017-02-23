Owen Hargreaves made Twitter laugh with comment during St-Etienne v Man Utd

Manchester United had one foot in the Europa League last 16 following last week’s 3-0 victory over Saint-Etienne at Old Trafford.

However, the French side could easily have nicked at least one away goal had they been more clinical during the first leg. Christophe Galtier’s side had eight attempts at goal and must have been kicking themselves after the match for failing to find a way past Sergio Romero.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s hat-trick separated the two teams heading into last night’s second leg in France, but the vocal St-Etienne fans packed into the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard clearly felt they had a chance.

Sadly for them, their players lacked the same belief, and the tie was over when Henrikh Mkhitaryan turned home Juan Mata’s cross in the 16th minute.

It wasn’t a great spectacle for the neutral, but Owen Hargreaves - working as a co-commentator for BT Sport - provided some amusement for football fans in England with a very funny piece of commentary early in the second half.

The commentary leading to Hargreaves' funny comment...

Ian Darke, BT Sports’ lead commentator, told the story of how a bakers’ strike led to United being chucked out of Europe back in 1977.

“It was considerably easier in Saint-Etienne for Manchester United than they were on their last visit in the old Cup Winners’ Cup 40 years ago,” Darke explained.

“It was during a bakers’ strike in the United Kingdom when the French fans hurled croissants and bread rolls at the Manchester United fans. Rioting ensued in the stadium and around the town. Manchester United were thrown out of Europe, were reinstated on appeal, had to play the second leg at Plymouth, went through were then knocked out by Porto in the next round.”

Hargreaves' funny response...

After an awkward silence, Darke asked Hargreaves: “Did you bring your bread rolls today, Owen?”

The former England international then amused everyone watching by simply replying: “I love my bread rolls.”

It was the dead-pan manner in which he delivered the comment which made the piece of commentary so good.

You can watch/listen to it here…

