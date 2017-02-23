Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Hamilton launches Mercedes Silver Arrow.

Mercedes-AMG reveal W08 car for the 2017 F1 Season

Mercedes have unveiled their new Formula 1 car for the upcoming 2017 season.

The W08 model will give fans an indication of the 2017 season as Mercedes looks to tackle the new rule changes head-on.

The changes are designed to make cars faster and races more exciting, which could bring rivals a lot closer to Mercedes, who have dominated the sport for the past four years.

As Storm Doris continues to batter most of England, Lewis Hamilton took to the circuit at Silverstone to test out his new car, ahead of Mercedes’ official filming day.

Mercedes have maintained their philosophy from recent years as the car features a narrow nose design with thumb-like stubs.

Their W08 car is currently the only car that has been released this season to feature a small shark fin.

Mercedes have released pictures of their car dubbed Silver Arrow and it looks incredible, as you can see in the below images.

They have also shot a brief clip of Hamilton driving the car around Silverstone, which can be seen in the short Facebook video below.

Lewis Hamilton follows the cars progress

Hamilton, who narrowly missed out on another championship last season to teammate Nico Rosberg, has been following the progress of the car.

“I’ve seen it in the wind tunnel, I’ve watched it’s progress from basically a baby to what it is today.

“I mean it looks like a boat, it’s so big, it’s so much bigger than before, it’s wider, longer.

Mercedes Formula One Team Launch 2017 Car

“From the cockpit back to the axle, there’s so much material… it’s a lot different,” revealed Hamilton in recent Facebook Q&A with UBS.

With the new season set to take off in Australia in March, Mercedes will hope Silver Arrow can lead them to yet more success.

