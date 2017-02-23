Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Vardy.

Jamie Vardy's three-word reply when asked if he regrets snubbing Arsenal

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

At the start of the season, Jamie Vardy had a very big decision to make.

Did he join Arsenal to compete for league titles and compete in the Champions League consistently for the next couple of years or did he remain at Leicester where he was a hero having helped them win the Premier League, and lead them in their first ever Champions League campaign?

The striker was 29 when the Gunners offered him a deal. It was surely his last chance to complete his incredible rise from non-league football to the top of English football.

Article continues below

However, rather admirably, Vardy decided to stay at the Premier League champions.

Less than a year on and you can’t help feeling that Vardy has made a big mistake.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

Watch: Fan has found brilliant embarrassing mistake on WWE 2K17

Watch: Fan has found brilliant embarrassing mistake on WWE 2K17

WWE announces that two huge stars will appear on RAW next week

WWE announces that two huge stars will appear on RAW next week

Lionel Messi’s 4-word response when asked about Barca’s defeat to PSG is hilarious

Lionel Messi’s 4-word response when asked about Barca’s defeat to PSG is hilarious

Samir Nasri knows who's to blame for Arsenal's problems this season

Samir Nasri knows who's to blame for Arsenal's problems this season

Leicester are embroiled in a relegation battle and Vardy hasn’t scored a league goal since his hat-trick against Manchester City on December 10.

The Foxes are in real danger of getting relegated 12 months after completing the 5000/1 feat of winning the league and there is unlikely to be any interest in Vardy if they do get relegated to the Championship - certainly not from a big club like Arsenal.

Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League

However, Leicester do have one bragging right over the Gunners - they have a much better chance of reaching the Champions League quarter-finals.

Arsenal were thrashed 5-1 by Bayern Munich in their last-16 first leg, whereas Vardy’s away goal saw Leicester narrowly lose 2-1 to Sevilla on Wednesday night.

That late goal probably influenced Vardy’s answer when he was asked if he regretted turning down a move to the Emirates after their match against their La Liga opponents.

When asked the direct question, "Are there any regrets about not joining Arsenal?" Vardy replied simply, "no regrets whatsoever".

Sevilla FC v Leicester City - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

We’re not sure we believe him.

However, if Vardy and Leicester do the unthinkable for a second consecutive season - this time winning the Champions League, rather than the league - then nobody will be asking if he regrets not leaving the club last summer.

But for now, Vardy and co. will have to concentrate on moving away from the drop zone.

Claudio Ranieri’s side are just one point and one position above the bottom three ahead of their clash against Liverpool on Monday.

They will have to put their dreams of winning the Champions League to the back of their mind for now.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
Football
Mesut Özil
Arsenal
Arsene Wenger
Leicester City
Thierry Henry

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again