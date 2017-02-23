At the start of the season, Jamie Vardy had a very big decision to make.

Did he join Arsenal to compete for league titles and compete in the Champions League consistently for the next couple of years or did he remain at Leicester where he was a hero having helped them win the Premier League, and lead them in their first ever Champions League campaign?

The striker was 29 when the Gunners offered him a deal. It was surely his last chance to complete his incredible rise from non-league football to the top of English football.

However, rather admirably, Vardy decided to stay at the Premier League champions.

Less than a year on and you can’t help feeling that Vardy has made a big mistake.

Leicester are embroiled in a relegation battle and Vardy hasn’t scored a league goal since his hat-trick against Manchester City on December 10.

The Foxes are in real danger of getting relegated 12 months after completing the 5000/1 feat of winning the league and there is unlikely to be any interest in Vardy if they do get relegated to the Championship - certainly not from a big club like Arsenal.

However, Leicester do have one bragging right over the Gunners - they have a much better chance of reaching the Champions League quarter-finals.

Arsenal were thrashed 5-1 by Bayern Munich in their last-16 first leg, whereas Vardy’s away goal saw Leicester narrowly lose 2-1 to Sevilla on Wednesday night.

That late goal probably influenced Vardy’s answer when he was asked if he regretted turning down a move to the Emirates after their match against their La Liga opponents.

When asked the direct question, "Are there any regrets about not joining Arsenal?" Vardy replied simply, "no regrets whatsoever".

We’re not sure we believe him.

However, if Vardy and Leicester do the unthinkable for a second consecutive season - this time winning the Champions League, rather than the league - then nobody will be asking if he regrets not leaving the club last summer.

But for now, Vardy and co. will have to concentrate on moving away from the drop zone.

Claudio Ranieri’s side are just one point and one position above the bottom three ahead of their clash against Liverpool on Monday.

They will have to put their dreams of winning the Champions League to the back of their mind for now.

