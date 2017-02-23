Official online NBA destination in the UK

Paul George.

Report: Los Angeles Lakers inquire about Indiana Pacers star Paul George

The Indiana Pacers are stuck in a tough spot with star forward Paul George.

On the one hand, they could probably get quite a haul for him if they decide to deal him before Thursday afternoon's trade deadline. But, on the other hand, if they keep him, they could probably land him some help by shipping off their first-round pick for a capable player like Philadelphia's Jahlil Okafor.

While Pacers president Larry Bird, an NBA legend during his playing days with the Boston Celtics, has been fielding plenty of calls about George.

According to ESPN, one of those calls came from Bird's friend and former arch-rival, new Los Angeles Lakers president and fellow Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson.

That could be an interesting move for the Lakers, as George, who is a Los Angeles-area native, would reportedly consider signing with the team when he becomes a free agent in 2018, according to Yahoo! Sports reporter Adrian Wojnarowski.

San Antonio Spurs v Indiana Pacers

George, at age 26 and in his seventh NBA season, is averaging 22.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game for the Pacers. Indiana currently sports a 29-28 record, good for the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

However, without another big-time player on the roster, it's unlikely the Pacers can make their way past the top teams in the East in a long playoff series.

So, while a trade to the Lakers seems improbable for George, nothing is out of the question as the trade deadline nears. Pacers fans (and players, for that matter) will be anxiously watching today's action to see what Bird decides to do with his star.

