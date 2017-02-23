India are currently the number one ranked Test team in the world and are enjoying a 19-game unbeaten run.

After a convincing series win over England, India are now facing Australia.

The last time the two faced each other, India whitewashed them, and the Aussie captain Steve Smith is hoping to avoid yet another hammering.

With two of the top cricketing nations going head-to-head, there was never going to be much room for error.

With Australia sitting on 144/2 during the second session of day two, Ravindrasinh Jadeja produced a moment of such elementary nature.

Jadeja stepped up to bowl and what happened next will feature among the greatest of cricket gaffes.

Jadeja failed to grip the ball as it managed to slip out of his fingers. The ball pitched wide of the offside bouncing along the green as it just managed to reach the Indian wicket-keeper.

Embarrassingly, Aussie batsman Peter Handscomb managed to miss the ball, but we’ll put that down to laughing at the expense of Jadeja.

You can see the delivery in the video below.

The seconds that followed were just as entertaining.

Teammates and rivals laughed at Jadeja’s expense as he walked back to his run-up.

As a good sport, Jadeja laughed along with them and finished the day having bowled 24 overs, conceding 74 runs and taking two wickets.

However, this was not the first time Jadeja embarrassed himself.

During a Test match against England, he bowled a no ball that barely even got to batsman Jonny Bairstow.

Australia finished day one 256/9, with Matt Henshaw leading the team, as he hit 68 runs from 156 balls.

