Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Cricket

Jadeja looks to the sky.

Video: India's Ravindrasinh Jadeja left red-faced after bowling gaffe in Test match against Australia

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

India are currently the number one ranked Test team in the world and are enjoying a 19-game unbeaten run.

After a convincing series win over England, India are now facing Australia.

The last time the two faced each other, India whitewashed them, and the Aussie captain Steve Smith is hoping to avoid yet another hammering.

Article continues below

With two of the top cricketing nations going head-to-head, there was never going to be much room for error.

With Australia sitting on 144/2 during the second session of day two, Ravindrasinh Jadeja produced a moment of such elementary nature.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

Watch: Fan has found brilliant embarrassing mistake on WWE 2K17

Watch: Fan has found brilliant embarrassing mistake on WWE 2K17

WWE announces that two huge stars will appear on RAW next week

WWE announces that two huge stars will appear on RAW next week

Lionel Messi’s 4-word response when asked about Barca’s defeat to PSG is hilarious

Lionel Messi’s 4-word response when asked about Barca’s defeat to PSG is hilarious

Samir Nasri knows who's to blame for Arsenal's problems this season

Samir Nasri knows who's to blame for Arsenal's problems this season

Jadeja stepped up to bowl and what happened next will feature among the greatest of cricket gaffes.

Jadeja failed to grip the ball as it managed to slip out of his fingers. The ball pitched wide of the offside bouncing along the green as it just managed to reach the Indian wicket-keeper.

Embarrassingly, Aussie batsman Peter Handscomb managed to miss the ball, but we’ll put that down to laughing at the expense of Jadeja.

You can see the delivery in the video below.

The seconds that followed were just as entertaining.

Teammates and rivals laughed at Jadeja’s expense as he walked back to his run-up.

As a good sport, Jadeja laughed along with them and finished the day having bowled 24 overs, conceding 74 runs and taking two wickets.

However, this was not the first time Jadeja embarrassed himself.

CRICKET-WIS-IND

During a Test match against England, he bowled a no ball that barely even got to batsman Jonny Bairstow.

Australia finished day one 256/9, with Matt Henshaw leading the team, as he hit 68 runs from 156 balls.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Kevin Pietersen
Australia cricket
Cricket
England cricket
The Ashes
Joe Root
T20
India cricket

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again