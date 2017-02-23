Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

arsenal fans emirates.

Arsenal fans react to ‘leaked’ photos of 2017/18 kits

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Arsenal fans fork out more money than any other set of supporters in England to watch their team play.

The Gunners sell the most expensive season ticket in the Premier League (a whopping £2,013) while they also charge the highest fee in England’s top division for the league’s cheapest season ticket (a cool £1,014), according to The Sun.

Hull City, West Ham, Stoke City and Manchester City all charge less than £300 for their cheapest season tickets, while you can pick up a Manchester United season ticket for as little as £532.

Article continues below

On top of ticket prices, add all the money it costs to get to games (especially away matches) food and drink inside stadiums, merchandise and many hardcore fans find they’re spending most of their wages on their football club. It’s a huge commitment.

Given what’s happened over recent weeks, though, it wouldn’t be a surprise if some Arsenal fans are seriously considering giving up their season tickets next season - especially if Arsene Wenger remains in charge.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

Watch: Fan has found brilliant embarrassing mistake on WWE 2K17

Watch: Fan has found brilliant embarrassing mistake on WWE 2K17

WWE announces that two huge stars will appear on RAW next week

WWE announces that two huge stars will appear on RAW next week

Lionel Messi’s 4-word response when asked about Barca’s defeat to PSG is hilarious

Lionel Messi’s 4-word response when asked about Barca’s defeat to PSG is hilarious

Samir Nasri knows who's to blame for Arsenal's problems this season

Samir Nasri knows who's to blame for Arsenal's problems this season

The Gunners are capitulating during the second half of the season yet again and many supporters have reached the end of their tether with their beleaguered French manager.

But you can guarantee that regardless of whether Wenger stays or goes, fans will feel a renewed sense of optimistic ahead of the start of next season. It’s part and parcel of being a football supporter.

Arsenal's new 2017/18 kits?

They might even splash out for the latest replica jersey - and images have been ‘leaked’ this week which appear to show the new 2017/18 kit.

Here’s what next season’s kits apparently look like, courtesy of ArsenalFanTV.

And here are a few more images...

Arsenal fans react

But what do Arsenal fans think?

It's been a tough few weeks for Arsenal fans

It’s been a traumatic few weeks for Arsenal supporters.

They’ve watched their team fall behind in the race for the Premier League title following defeats against Watford and Chelsea, while last week’s humiliating 5-1 defeat against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena has left their Champions League dream in tatters.

FBL-EUR-C1-BAYERN-MUNICH-ARSENAL

Wenger’s side responded with a 2-0 win over Sutton United in the FA Cup round on Monday night - but you sense it’ll take more than another FA Cup triumph and top-four finish for Arsene to appease the club’s increasingly frustrated supporters.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
Football
Mesut Özil
Theo Walcott
Thierry Henry

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again