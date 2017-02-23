Arsenal fans fork out more money than any other set of supporters in England to watch their team play.

The Gunners sell the most expensive season ticket in the Premier League (a whopping £2,013) while they also charge the highest fee in England’s top division for the league’s cheapest season ticket (a cool £1,014), according to The Sun.

Hull City, West Ham, Stoke City and Manchester City all charge less than £300 for their cheapest season tickets, while you can pick up a Manchester United season ticket for as little as £532.

Article continues below

On top of ticket prices, add all the money it costs to get to games (especially away matches) food and drink inside stadiums, merchandise and many hardcore fans find they’re spending most of their wages on their football club. It’s a huge commitment.

Given what’s happened over recent weeks, though, it wouldn’t be a surprise if some Arsenal fans are seriously considering giving up their season tickets next season - especially if Arsene Wenger remains in charge.

Article continues below

The Gunners are capitulating during the second half of the season yet again and many supporters have reached the end of their tether with their beleaguered French manager.

But you can guarantee that regardless of whether Wenger stays or goes, fans will feel a renewed sense of optimistic ahead of the start of next season. It’s part and parcel of being a football supporter.

Arsenal's new 2017/18 kits?

They might even splash out for the latest replica jersey - and images have been ‘leaked’ this week which appear to show the new 2017/18 kit.

Here’s what next season’s kits apparently look like, courtesy of ArsenalFanTV.

And here are a few more images...

Arsenal fans react

But what do Arsenal fans think?

It's been a tough few weeks for Arsenal fans

It’s been a traumatic few weeks for Arsenal supporters.

They’ve watched their team fall behind in the race for the Premier League title following defeats against Watford and Chelsea, while last week’s humiliating 5-1 defeat against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena has left their Champions League dream in tatters.

Wenger’s side responded with a 2-0 win over Sutton United in the FA Cup round on Monday night - but you sense it’ll take more than another FA Cup triumph and top-four finish for Arsene to appease the club’s increasingly frustrated supporters.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms