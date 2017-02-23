Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Danny Welbeck.

Danny Welbeck 'hated' one of his Arsenal teammates at Manchester United

Regardless of his injuries and the fact he used to play for Manchester United, Danny Welbeck remains a firm favourite amongst Arsenal fans.

A persistent knee injury has prevented the 26-year-old from reaching his potential at the Emirates Stadium but, when he has been available, he's thoroughly impressed.

His most memorable moment at Arsenal came in the last minute of his return against Leicester City last season, where he headed home from Mesut Ozil's free-kick to secure a 2-1 win.

And the season previously, just one month after joining for £16 million, Welbeck scored a superb hat-trick against Galatasaray in the Champions League.

So talented is Welbeck that, were it not for his many setbacks, he probably would have been Arsenal's first-choice striker by now.

Now fully fit and in his mid-20s, the Englishman has the perfect opportunity to prove his worth to Arsene Wenger, who made the bold decision to buy him from United almost three years ago.

However, while Welbeck is all smiles at Arsenal at the moment, there was once a time when he was taught to hate his current employers.

In August 2011, for example, he celebrated wildly after scoring one of eight goals during United's famous 8-2 mauling of the Gunners at Old Trafford.

Swansea City v Arsenal - Premier League

Arsenal's rivalry with United has always been fierce and, according to Welbeck, there was one player he hated during his time in Manchester.

Asked about the 2007 FA Youth Cup semi-final, where United beat Arsenal 4-3 on aggregate, he told the Mirror: "It was the first time we prepared like it was a first team match.

"It was a special moment. Obviously me and Gibbo (Kieran Gibbs) are very close friends now but back then I used to hate him to be honest.

"He was bigger than me, faster than me, he was so strong and I was like, 'what is this guy about?'.

Southampton v Arsenal - The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

"He scored the first goal at the Emirates. The second leg was at Old Trafford and I scored the winner to knock Arsenal out."

Welbeck used to hate Kieran Gibbs, who would have thought it?

All is well between the two now, of course, as they both battle it out for a starting role at Arsenal.

