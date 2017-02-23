Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Three-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton tweeted a picture of the new Mercedes WO8 car.

Hamilton has welcomed the WO8 model to the Mercedes-AMG team, as he sits on the car posing for a photoshoot.

Hamilton in his first tweet ‘welcomed’ the car as a new edition, and in his following tweet, the Brit has claimed the car to be a “beast” with an image of him testing the car's limits at Silverstone.

With the current downpour and windy conditions due to Storm Doris, the new car will be tested out ahead of Mercedes’ official filming day.

Formula 1 also tweeted a quote from Hamilton, claiming that the WO8 model is the most detailed piece of machinery he has ever seen.

The WO8 model must follow the lead of Mercedes’ previous car, the 2016 challenger that boasted a record 19 victories last season.

Mercedes are the F1’s dominant force coming into the 2017 season after winning three successive championships.

You can see Hamilton's tweets about the car below.

Mercedes' official Twitter account also posted a few pictures of Hamilton driving around Silverstone in the new car, and they can be seen below.

However, last year's Mercedes champion Nico Rosberg will not feature after his retirement, but Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas will hope to emulate his success.

Hamilton, who won the championships back-to-back in 2014 and 2015, enters his fifth season with the team and he, of course, has set his sights on another F1 championship.

With the F1 season fast approaching, Hamilton will be looking to test the car to its limits ahead of the Australian Grand Prix.

