Tennis

Novak and Jelena Djokovic all smiles.

Video: Novak Djokovic and his wife caught arguing as they forget Facebook Live broadcast

Novak Djokovic has won 12 Grand Slam titles during his reign as one of the greatest tennis players to have ever lived.

However, his wife Jelena put him in his place during a Facebook Live video which the tennis star forgot to turn off.

The former world number one was training whilst his wife Jelena was streaming the session to his Facebook fans.

After finishing the session, Djokovic can be seen showing the fans his appreciation for watching the video, however, that just wasn’t enough for the Serbian.

"No, I like to get near the camera so it's make me feel more intimate, more friendly,” says Djokovic, to his wife holding the camera.

In order to show his intimate side, Djokovic tries to grab the camera off Jelena as she backs away.

The 29-year-old then begins to thank his fans again before getting a dressing down from his wife.

She said: "Where are your manners, huh? Thank you, love, thank you. Isn’t that correct way to say it!?”

At the end of the video, Jelena realises that the camera has been broadcasting the commotion live and ends it.

(Scroll to 12:00 in the video)

Yet, the video can still be found on Djokovic’s Facebook page, as it has yet to be taken down. 

Djokovic is currently in preparation for the BNP Paribas Open which takes place at Indian Wells on March 9.

Djokovic has won the past three times at the BNP Paribas Open and looks to make it his sixth tournament win of his career.

Topics:
US Open Tennis
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Maria Sharapova
Wimbledon
Roger Federer
Novak Djokovic
Australian Open
Andy Murray

