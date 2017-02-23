Not even the biggest Roger Federer fan could have predicted his victory at last month’s Australian Open.

Federer was returning from a six-month injury layoff but clinched his 18th Major title against all the odds, beating Rafael Nadal in a thrilling five-set final.

Despite turning 36 this summer, the Swiss player looked in the form of his life in Melbourne as he swept his opponents aside.

For the last 14 years - since his first Major at Wimbledon in 2003 - we've seen some incredible shots from the tennis legend.

The way he glides around the court is like something we’ve never seen before, while his backhand is arguably the greatest in the sport’s history.

But it’s his ‘impossible shots’ that have seen him become one of the greatest.

Those shots that make the commentator say “How did Federer do that!?”

Those shots from ridiculous angles that make you think Federer has just defied laws of physics to pull off.

Well, luckily for us, a video has emerged on YouTube showing Federer’s top 10 most ridiculous angled shots - and it’s brilliant.

The compilation features some astounding shots from Federer in recent years and it’s likely to take your breath away.

Every tennis fan wants to see Federer at the top of his game for many years to come but, the truth is, he will be retiring in the next few years.

Quite when that is, though, is anybody’s guess. One thing is for sure, we’re glad Federer didn’t listen to the temptations of retiring after his success in Australia in January.

Retirement plans

He’s since admitted that he did contemplate retiring after his Australian Open victory, if only for a brief moment.

"I guess in a faraway place it did cross my mind: How could I ever top this?" he said.

"But then again, the joy was so big, and I kept on watching the reaction of my team when I won the match point in Australia and how they were jumping for joy. Unbelievable.

"The goal, when I took my break of six months, was doing this for the next couple years, not just for one tournament. I understand people who say, ‘Oh, this would be a perfect moment to go.’ But I feel like I’ve put in so much work, and I love it so much, and I still have so much in the tank."

Let’s hope Federer produces a few more ‘impossible shots’ in years to come as we hope to appreciate the end of his incredible career.

