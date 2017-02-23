Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Tennis

Federer.

Video shows Roger Federer's top 10 most ridiculous angle shots in his career

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Not even the biggest Roger Federer fan could have predicted his victory at last month’s Australian Open.

Federer was returning from a six-month injury layoff but clinched his 18th Major title against all the odds, beating Rafael Nadal in a thrilling five-set final.

Despite turning 36 this summer, the Swiss player looked in the form of his life in Melbourne as he swept his opponents aside.

Article continues below

For the last 14 years - since his first Major at Wimbledon in 2003 - we've seen some incredible shots from the tennis legend.

The way he glides around the court is like something we’ve never seen before, while his backhand is arguably the greatest in the sport’s history.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Exclusive: Diamond Dallas Page spills the details of the new WWE 2K17 DLC

Exclusive: Diamond Dallas Page spills the details of the new WWE 2K17 DLC

Exclusive: How Triple H told DDP he’s entering the WWE Hall of Fame

Exclusive: How Triple H told DDP he’s entering the WWE Hall of Fame

Lionel Messi’s 4-word response when asked about Barca’s defeat to PSG is hilarious

Lionel Messi’s 4-word response when asked about Barca’s defeat to PSG is hilarious

Man Utd fans can't believe what they saw from Michael Carrick vs Saint-Etienne

Man Utd fans can't believe what they saw from Michael Carrick vs Saint-Etienne

But it’s his ‘impossible shots’ that have seen him become one of the greatest.

Those shots that make the commentator say “How did Federer do that!?”

Those shots from ridiculous angles that make you think Federer has just defied laws of physics to pull off.

Day Eleven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2016

Well, luckily for us, a video has emerged on YouTube showing Federer’s top 10 most ridiculous angled shots - and it’s brilliant.

The compilation features some astounding shots from Federer in recent years and it’s likely to take your breath away.

Have a look:

Every tennis fan wants to see Federer at the top of his game for many years to come but, the truth is, he will be retiring in the next few years.

Quite when that is, though, is anybody’s guess. One thing is for sure, we’re glad Federer didn’t listen to the temptations of retiring after his success in Australia in January.

Retirement plans

He’s since admitted that he did contemplate retiring after his Australian Open victory, if only for a brief moment.

"I guess in a faraway place it did cross my mind: How could I ever top this?" he said.

"But then again, the joy was so big, and I kept on watching the reaction of my team when I won the match point in Australia and how they were jumping for joy. Unbelievable.

TENNIS-AUS-OPEN

"The goal, when I took my break of six months, was doing this for the next couple years, not just for one tournament. I understand people who say, ‘Oh, this would be a perfect moment to go.’ But I feel like I’ve put in so much work, and I love it so much, and I still have so much in the tank."

Let’s hope Federer produces a few more ‘impossible shots’ in years to come as we hope to appreciate the end of his incredible career.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Wimbledon
Roger Federer
Novak Djokovic
Australian Open
Andy Murray

Trending Stories

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Exclusive: Diamond Dallas Page spills the details of the new WWE 2K17 DLC

Exclusive: Diamond Dallas Page spills the details of the new WWE 2K17 DLC

Exclusive: How Triple H told DDP he’s entering the WWE Hall of Fame

Exclusive: How Triple H told DDP he’s entering the WWE Hall of Fame

Lionel Messi’s 4-word response when asked about Barca’s defeat to PSG is hilarious

Lionel Messi’s 4-word response when asked about Barca’s defeat to PSG is hilarious

Man Utd fans can't believe what they saw from Michael Carrick vs Saint-Etienne

Man Utd fans can't believe what they saw from Michael Carrick vs Saint-Etienne

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

See: Tom Brady has a Suspect Board for missing Super Bowl jersey - it is awesome

See: Tom Brady has a Suspect Board for missing Super Bowl jersey - it is awesome

Watch: Fan has found brilliant embarrassing mistake on WWE 2K17

Watch: Fan has found brilliant embarrassing mistake on WWE 2K17

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Tennis Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again