Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

Tony Ferguson.

Tony Ferguson explains his 'McNuggets' nickname for Conor McGregor

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Though Tony Ferguson has a huge interim lightweight title fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 209 next weekend, he's still fielding his fair share of questions about star fighter Conor McGregor.

McGregor may be focusing on landing a boxing match against legend Floyd Mayweather, but he's still an ever-present force on the UFC circuit - even without having a set date for his next fight.

However, Ferguson can't afford to get distracted by someone who he might eventually fight - not when he has such an important bout ahead of him.

Article continues below

Still, Ferguson, who sports a 22-3 career record, took the time to explain to ESPN why he calls McGregor "McNuggets" and why he thinks the Irish star has gone soft:

"Money made McGregor soft," Ferguson said. "I say 'McNuggets,' because he's made of that fake s---, that pink stuff from McDonalds that nobody wants."

Ferguson added that taking so much time off from the UFC octagon will make McGregor an easier target for whoever does end up fighting him next.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Exclusive: Diamond Dallas Page spills the details of the new WWE 2K17 DLC

Exclusive: Diamond Dallas Page spills the details of the new WWE 2K17 DLC

Exclusive: How Triple H told DDP he’s entering the WWE Hall of Fame

Exclusive: How Triple H told DDP he’s entering the WWE Hall of Fame

Lionel Messi’s 4-word response when asked about Barca’s defeat to PSG is hilarious

Lionel Messi’s 4-word response when asked about Barca’s defeat to PSG is hilarious

Man Utd fans can't believe what they saw from Michael Carrick vs Saint-Etienne

Man Utd fans can't believe what they saw from Michael Carrick vs Saint-Etienne

Though the media understandably keeps asking Ferguson about McGregor, Ferguson knows he can't overlook Nurmagomedov and his unblemished record:

"Do I get a little pissed [I'm asked about him]? Yeah, I get a little heated," he said. "But the real belt is between myself and Khabib. He's 24-0. Dude, I forget how many wins I have. I don't even care anymore. Those numbers keep racking up."

Whoever wins next weekend's interim lightweight title fight, one thing is for sure -- he can expect an increase in McGregor-related questions over the coming months.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Khabib Nurmagomedov
UFC
Nate Diaz
Conor McGregor
Ronda Rousey
Dana White
Tony Ferguson

Trending Stories

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Exclusive: Diamond Dallas Page spills the details of the new WWE 2K17 DLC

Exclusive: Diamond Dallas Page spills the details of the new WWE 2K17 DLC

Exclusive: How Triple H told DDP he’s entering the WWE Hall of Fame

Exclusive: How Triple H told DDP he’s entering the WWE Hall of Fame

Lionel Messi’s 4-word response when asked about Barca’s defeat to PSG is hilarious

Lionel Messi’s 4-word response when asked about Barca’s defeat to PSG is hilarious

Man Utd fans can't believe what they saw from Michael Carrick vs Saint-Etienne

Man Utd fans can't believe what they saw from Michael Carrick vs Saint-Etienne

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

See: Tom Brady has a Suspect Board for missing Super Bowl jersey - it is awesome

See: Tom Brady has a Suspect Board for missing Super Bowl jersey - it is awesome

Watch: Fan has found brilliant embarrassing mistake on WWE 2K17

Watch: Fan has found brilliant embarrassing mistake on WWE 2K17

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - UFC Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again