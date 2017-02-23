Diamond Dallas Page reveals details on the new WWE 2K17 DLC

Working in partnership with 2K, GiveMeSport caught up with three-time WCW Heavyweight Champion Diamond Dallas Page to reflect on a wonderful career he enjoyed inside of the ring, and how that has been honoured in WWE 2K17’s latest DLC; the Hall of Fame showcase.

While it’s a dream for many – or something you can accomplish in the MyCareer mode - the master of the Diamond Cutter will finally be inducted for his contributions both inside and outside of the ring just two nights before WrestleMania 33.

HALL OF FAME SHOWCASE

So, the timing of being included in this particular DLC seems quite fitting.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Speaking exclusively to GiveMeSport, DDP revealed the thing that took him by surprise the most when finding out he was part of the DLC – how 2K managed to make him look so accurate in a contest that took place almost two decades ago.

He said: “I’ve seen what they’ve [WWE 2K] got going on, and what crossed my mind was how realistic they are.

Article continues below

“When I saw my hair, I’m like, ‘Hey! They got everything perfect!’ My nose the way it’s crooked, my pads, my body. I go, ‘Where the hell did they get that hair?!’

"Then I watched the match between me and Goldberg and I go, ‘Oh, that’s where they got that hair from!’ Then I remembered I had that crazy, wild hair in my match with Goldberg, it’s kind of funny how it’s come full circle. It’s an honour to be out there this year and this year it’s the biggest honour of all, of course, because of the whole Hall of Fame.”

MEMORIES

For DDP, his match in the DLC was more than an opportunity for fans to rewrite history, as it allowed him to discuss his fond memories of the actual match taking place against a team he once managed, before his wrestling career even started.

He added: “The match I’m in kicks off Saturday Night 6:05 at WCW, it’s me and Cactus Jack against Michael PS Hayes and Jimmy Garvin, the Freebirds. And what you get with that is footage from the match! The entrances, the whole – I mean you’re talking about taking gameplay to the next level, so it lets you live it in the game. It’s crazy that it was picked.

“So in that match, I had just stopped managing the Freebirds and when I first told Michael PS Hayes that they were taking me away from managing, because they thought I was taking too much attention from the boys, and I’m looking at TA Magnum and he says that to me and I said, ‘Mags, you’re telling me I’m too over the top for the Freebirds? Like, really?!’ So, that’s what I did and man, I got the hell beat out of me a lot [laughs] in the beginning, especially when you’re going on the fly.

“It was an unbelievable experience and it’s such an honour to be a part of this Hall of Fame 2K17 that’s coming in and I always say there’s better than, less than and there’s different than.

"I have always chosen the path less travelled, I’ve always chosen to get it done and that’s what the guys here at 2K17 are doing, they’re giving the fans something super special that they’ve never seen before. So, I’m honoured again, and humbled to be a part of that.”

The Hall of Fame showcase is available to download now, and features 10 new playable superstars, nine new attires and five new arenas with Papa Shango vs. The Godfather, Ivory vs. Jacqueline and Sting vs. Ric Flair just three of the seven contests available for fans to play.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms