Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. wants in on Conor McGregor/Floyd Mayweather undercard

Published

Whether or not a Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing match ever actually takes place, there's no doubt that it would be a huge draw for both UFC and boxing fans if it did.

However, finding interesting matchups for the undercard would be a challenge, since creating a buzz-worthy atmosphere ahead of the main event would be important.

Enter 48-year-old boxing legend Roy Jones Jr., who has an absolutely fantastic idea for a "UFC Invasion" event that should excite fighting fans all over the world.

Jones tweeted on Wednesday that he'd love to take the ring against UFC star Anderson Silva prior to the McGregor/Mayweather main event:

Jones's assessment that such an event would be the "biggest event of all time" is likely not that far off, as it would involve some of the biggest names in two different sports.

Silva actually has some boxing experience, sporting a 1-1 record in his two career bouts. Jones, on the other hand, obviously has had a much more decorated career in the ring, going 65-9 in 74 career fights.

If such an event were to take place, it'd be fascinating to see what other UFC-boxing crossover matches could be put together. Maybe Miesha Tate or Ronda Rousey could come out of semi-retirement to try their hand at a new sport.

Obviously, the UFC Invasion event is a long shot to ever happen, but Jones's idea and offer to fight Silva on the undercard could give it a small boost. Unless UFC boss Dana White offers his support to the idea, though, it's still just a pipe dream.

