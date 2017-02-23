Tony Bellew will make the brave step up to heavyweight for his eagerly-anticipated fight against bitter rival David Haye at the O2 Arena on March 4 as the current WBC world heavyweight champion.

The Liverpudlian will be keeping his world title strap safely tucked away at home as he travels south to take on Haye, who will face his biggest fight since returning to the ring in 2016.

Both boxers have been making a lot of headlines in the build-up to their all-British heavyweight meeting next month, with both fighters convinced they will make easy work of each other.

Haye, a two-time former world heavyweight champion, returned to the ring at the beginning of 2016 with fights against opponents many fight fans considered to be below par, in the form of Mark de Mori and Arnold Gjergjaj. While Bellew won and defended his WBC world title last year.

As far as success last year is concerned, Bellew certainly claims the bragging rights, but Haye will take the advantage on fight night thanks to his bigger physic.

However, the Bermondsey-born fighter may not have been presented with the glorious chance to rebuild his boxing career, after three-and-a-half years in retirement, had Bellew decided to call an end to his time in the ring following his first world title success.

Bellew beat previously once-defeated cruiserweight Ilunga Mukabu inside three rounds to claim his first world title at Goodison Park in May last year, and the 34-year-old admits, had that fight provided greater financial reward, he would have quit the sport.

Money motivating Bellew

“I’ll be honest, when I won that world title at Goodison Park, if that fight had made me financially secure you would never have seen me in a boxing ring again," Bellew told Fight Disciples podcast, per The Sun.

“I didn’t make a ton of money that night. I could knock this clown out [Haye] in 20 seconds of the first round and it wouldn’t even be half as good as Goodison.

“Money can never give me what that night gave me. But big fights are the only things that interest me now."

And a big fight is exactly what the Scouse fighter will get when he enters the ring against his bitter rival who he previously attempted to square up with after successfully defending his WBC title against BJ Flores.

But beyond Haye, Bellew doesn't envisage remaining in the heavyweight division to take on any of the division's other big names, instead, opting to call an end to a career which began with a knockout victory over Jamie Ambler at the Nottingham Arena back in 2007.

Liverpudlian admits retirement looms

“I’m edging towards the end of this crazy game. Hopefully, this could be my last year in the game – more likely in the next 12 months," said Bellew.

“I just think these could be the last ones. I’ve always been adamant that I will retire from boxing, boxing will not retire me. I’ve always believed that. Don’t overstay your welcome.”

Bellew will take a big gamble when he comes up against Haye, but the Liverpool fighter will not leave the ring disheartened - regardless of who deals the final and decisive blow.

"I’ve exceeded my expectations in this business. Now the only thing left to do is secure my kids’ future.”

