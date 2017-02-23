Mercedes owner Toto Wolff has announced bold plans to revise their 'rules of engagement' for Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas in light of the controversy that embroiled both Hamilton and Nico Rosberg during their time with Mercedes.

Such issues of sportsmanship and principles were brought into public view when Hamilton's last lap collision with Rosberg in Austria last year saw two teammates embroiled in controversy.

It was a collision which saw Rosberg exit the podium in fourth place, consequently leaving Hamilton to claim victory.

Hamilton's judgement proved costly for his team and teammate and has thus forced Mercedes to strive to review its approach to such issues.

Despite the pair not suffering such issues later on in 2016, Hamilton did attempt to chase down Rosberg to give himself an against-all-odds victory despite being ordered not to by his pit wall.

Mercedes' involvement caused them to apologise, sparking rumours that their policies had muddied the waters between the drivers and their relationship with the team.

The overarching theme for the rules of engagement was that both men would be required to "respect the values of the team" when racing.

When asked if the rules of engagement would continue into 2017, Wolff said: "That is an internal paper that has grown over the years, with experience. Still, when you look at Abu Dhabi, it proved to have blank spots. So it's something you want to continue to do and develop for the benefit of the team, the drivers and the spectators.

"The basic concept will stay in place, we are maybe going to call it differently and trim it a little bit, add the bits that were missing, but not make it a complex regulation."

Fingers have pointed at the monopoly Mercedes had held over the championship with Rosberg and Hamilton being the only contenders for the past three years.

Tensions between the two teammates had created an unhealthy atmosphere and a feud between the two drivers.

Whether such revisions of rules will prevent potential problems between Hamilton and Bottas remains to be seen, but they will certainly be keen to avoid any more team confusion.

