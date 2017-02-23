DDP reveals how Triple H told him he was being inducted into the WWE HOF

Earlier this week, it was officially announced that Diamond Dallas Page was the fourth member to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2017.

He joins Kurt Angle, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and Theodore Long in what’s looking to be a star-studded line-up as we head towards WrestleMania 33.

HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2017

One common criticism the WWE receives is that it’s scripted, therefore everything and anything which falls under the WWE umbrella ultimately follows suit, and can’t properly be celebrated.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

However, that’s certainly not the case and it can prove to be quite an emotional conversation as DDP exclusively told GiveMeSport while promoting WWE 2K’s latest DLC, the Hall of Fame showcase.

That process is very much real, as he first revealed that while he wanted the late Dusty Rhodes to be the one that inducts him, the cameras caught his reaction while filming his upcoming WWE DVD when Triple H called and told him the exciting news.

Article continues below

He said: “It’s part of the company, and they’re talking about it right now, but Dusty, really, he would have been the man [to induct him].

TRIPLE H

“What you’ll see on April 4, Positively Living, the Diamond Dallas Page video, the tributes the WWE did. I’ll tell you what, I’ve seen Eric Bischoff’s bio, it was amazing. I’ve seen Scott Hall’s bio, it was amazing. I’ve seen my bio right now that they did, I wouldn’t change anything.

“I was blown away by the production, but here’s the thing they caught. I was filming the last day, end of the day and before I start, well, I’m getting ready to start and I get handed this phone and it’s the boss, it’s Triple H.

“And I thought they’re just calling me back because I left a message a couple of weeks ago, he’s like, ‘Hey man, thanks for getting back to me,’ and we start talking.

“Then at some point, he starts talking about my career and I realise, ‘Wait! This is THAT call!’ and man…I couldn’t talk. They were filming me!

“And Triple H, I mean, Paul was back starting in WCW so I was with Paul all the time, he was down the Power Plant training every day and we just have such an unbelievable mutual respect and he was there and he was talking about that and I’m just so thankful and they asked me, and there was a camera on me and they caught that moment.

“That, for me, was super special. Super special.”

Fans have wanted the WWE to induct him for years, and it’s something he’s been made aware of, so you can imagine just how memorable that moment would have been for someone who has changed the lives of some of the legends wrestling fans love.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms