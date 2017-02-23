Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Ranieri's team were lucky to escape with a 2-1 defeat .

Video of Leicester City's woeful pressing vs Sevilla

Leicester City were mightily relieved to leave Sevilla with a 2-1 defeat in their Champions League last-16 encounter last night.

Trailing 2-0, the Premier League champions looked bereft of ideas. That was until Jamie Vardy scored in the 73rd minute, meaning Leicester will take a crucial away goal back to the King Power Stadium.

It gives the Foxes’ hope of continuing their incredible run in Europe. Things aren’t going quite so well domestically - Claudio Ranieri’s side are 17th in the table and in serious danger of being relegated - but their debut Champions League campaign has been memorable.

Ranieri praised his side’s courage after last night’s game in Spain.

"We didn't give up and scored the goal which is important," the Italian said, via Sky Sports. "It gives us strength, it gets Vardy back among the goals and it opens up the tie.

"We know they are better than us. They are a big team, an experienced team, but we have a very big heart.

"I think we are underdogs because they are very high quality, but we will play and suffer in the second leg. We will do our best. If we lose it's because they put in a fantastic performance."

Derby County v Leicester City - The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Leicester were fortunate

Ranieri knows his team were incredibly fortunate to escape with a 2-1 defeat. According to BBC Sport, Sevilla had 73 per cent of possession and recorded 22 shots to Leicester’s seven.

The Foxes are a shadow of the team they were last season, N’Golo Kante’s departure to Chelsea having a huge impact on their ability to successfully play on the counter attack.

And Vardy hasn’t been the goal machine he was in 2015-16, either. His goal last night was his first in 748 minutes in all competitions and his first in the European competition.

The Leicester of last season

One clip from Wednesday’s game against Sevilla shows just how far Leicester have fallen since they were holding off Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur to win the Premier League title last year.

Ranieri’s team was built on its ability to keep running for 90 minutes. The players chased every ball and forced the opposition to surrender possession.

Kante would give the ball to Riyad Mahrez, who would spring Vardy clear and the England international would fire home. Rinse and repeat.

Just watch this goal against West Ham in April 2016. Kasper Schmeichel launches a quick counter, Kante tees up Vardy and the ball ends up in the back of the net.

Leicester's woeful press vs Sevilla

Leicester’s recipe could not be stopped. As mentioned, it relied on the players hurrying opponents and winning the ball back quickly.

But watch how Leicester’s players reacted when Sevilla were in possession. The ball is passed back to Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico, who is able to find Steven N’Zonzi in acres of space in midfield.

You can bet your bottom dollar that Kante would have been onto N’Zonzi in a flash.

He really has been a huge loss.

Is N'Golo Kante's departure the main reason for Leicester's fall? Let us know in the comments section below!

Europa League
