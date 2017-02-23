Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Kyrie Irving and Richard Jefferson.

Richard Jefferson teases Cavaliers teammate Kyrie Irving with amazing shirt

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

That one year at Duke University for Kyrie Irving likely didn't include any science classes.

Irving made big headlines at NBA All-Star Weekend with a revelation that he thinks the world is flat.

Irving's belief was revealed on a podcast that was hosted by teammates Channing Frye and Richard Jefferson. And now Jefferson doesn't want the world to forget about his exclusive.

Article continues below

Irving is simply not convinced about the Earth being a sphere.

"The earth is flat," Irving said. "Anytime you have a specific question, like, 'Is the Earth flat?' or 'Is the Earth round?' I think you need to do research on it," Irving said.

He went on, for some reason.

"If you really think about it from a landscape of the way we travel, the way we move, and the fact that, can you really think of us rotating around the sun, and all planets aligned, rotating in specific dates, being perpendicular with what's going on with these 'planets' and stuff like this," Irving explained, using air quotes when saying the word "planets."

NBA All-Star Game 2017 - Media Availability

Maybe Kyrie has a little bit too much free time and is watching too many YouTube videos on the plane.

As you can see on a screengrab from the podcast's latest video, Jefferson is wearing an amazing "Flat Earth Champions" T-shirt in his teammate's honor.

Jefferson knows a thing or two about false claims, as he said he was retiring after winning the title last season, only to return again.

The former Arizona Wildcats star, LeBron James and Irving are gearing up for the stretch run to try to repeat as, well -- Flat Earth champs.

The Cavaliers are 39-16 and lead the Eastern Conference by three games over the Boston Celtics.

All-Star Kevin Love, though, is out for several weeks after back surgery, so players like Jefferson and Irving will have to step up and make sure championship aspirations don't fall flat.

Topics:
Kyrie Irving
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
NBA
Richard Jefferson
Kevin Love
LeBron James

Trending Stories

NFL Undiscovered 2017 training programme launches

NFL Undiscovered 2017 training programme launches

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

Exclusive: How Triple H told DDP he’s entering the WWE Hall of Fame

Exclusive: How Triple H told DDP he’s entering the WWE Hall of Fame

Exclusive: Diamond Dallas Page spills the details of the new WWE 2K17 DLC

Exclusive: Diamond Dallas Page spills the details of the new WWE 2K17 DLC

Lionel Messi’s 4-word response when asked about Barca’s defeat to PSG is hilarious

Lionel Messi’s 4-word response when asked about Barca’s defeat to PSG is hilarious

Man Utd fans can't believe what they saw from Michael Carrick vs Saint-Etienne

Man Utd fans can't believe what they saw from Michael Carrick vs Saint-Etienne

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

WATCH: Finn Balor finally returns to WWE with incredible NXT appearance

WATCH: Finn Balor finally returns to WWE with incredible NXT appearance

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again