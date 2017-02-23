That one year at Duke University for Kyrie Irving likely didn't include any science classes.

Irving made big headlines at NBA All-Star Weekend with a revelation that he thinks the world is flat.

Irving's belief was revealed on a podcast that was hosted by teammates Channing Frye and Richard Jefferson. And now Jefferson doesn't want the world to forget about his exclusive.

Irving is simply not convinced about the Earth being a sphere.

"The earth is flat," Irving said. "Anytime you have a specific question, like, 'Is the Earth flat?' or 'Is the Earth round?' I think you need to do research on it," Irving said.

He went on, for some reason.

"If you really think about it from a landscape of the way we travel, the way we move, and the fact that, can you really think of us rotating around the sun, and all planets aligned, rotating in specific dates, being perpendicular with what's going on with these 'planets' and stuff like this," Irving explained, using air quotes when saying the word "planets."

Maybe Kyrie has a little bit too much free time and is watching too many YouTube videos on the plane.

As you can see on a screengrab from the podcast's latest video, Jefferson is wearing an amazing "Flat Earth Champions" T-shirt in his teammate's honor.

Jefferson knows a thing or two about false claims, as he said he was retiring after winning the title last season, only to return again.

The former Arizona Wildcats star, LeBron James and Irving are gearing up for the stretch run to try to repeat as, well -- Flat Earth champs.

The Cavaliers are 39-16 and lead the Eastern Conference by three games over the Boston Celtics.

All-Star Kevin Love, though, is out for several weeks after back surgery, so players like Jefferson and Irving will have to step up and make sure championship aspirations don't fall flat.