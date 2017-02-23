If you’d told West Ham fans this time last year that they’d end up despising Dimitri Payet, they’d have seriously questioned your sanity and told you in no uncertain terms you were talking nonsense.

The French midfielder was loved by the Hammers’ faithful, who couldn’t believe what a talented footballer they’d landed following his £10 million move from Marseille in June 2015.

Payet scored 12 goals in 38 matches in his debut campaign at Upton Park and then lit up last summer’s European Championships with France.

Several months earlier, Payet had put pen-to-paper on a new five-and-a-half-year contract worth £125,000-a-week. It seemed he’d found a permanent home in east London and was quite happy to become a Hammer for life.

But when the going got tough this season, Payet suddenly decided he missed France and wanted out. In the process, he lost the respect of everyone connected to West Ham - from the board members, through to his teammates and, most importantly, the club’s supporters.

West Ham fans now hate Payet

Payet hadn’t even left West Ham when a video emerged of fans using his shirt as a doormat at the London Stadium.

If he ever returns to the Hammers’ home ground in the future, the fans might set a record noise level with their collective booing.

Hell hath no fury like a lover (in this case, the West Ham fanbase) scorned.

Incredibly, though, you can still buy Payet-related merchandise in the club’s official store.

David Gold, David Sullivan and Karen Brady are seriously optimistic if they think these items will shift.

First of all, we have this blue Payet shirt. RRP £20, reduced to £3 - but only available in Large, XL and XXL.

And West Ham fans can also snap up this signed 2016-17 home shirt for just £150, reduced from £300 following his departure.

Surely no fan will buy these - despite the discounts

We’ll be amazed - stunned, even - if these items sell.

Even if they knocked another 90 per cent off both products, which West Ham fan in their right mind is going to part with their hard-earned cash on anything do with the player who let them down so badly?

