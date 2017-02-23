Official online NBA destination in the UK

Nerlens Noel.

Report: 76ers pull off intriguing trade for a member of the 2015 NBA champions

Published

Though the Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks aren't likely to make the playoffs this season, that didn't stop the two squads from partnering up for an interesting trade before Thursday's deadline.

The teams decided to swap big men on Thursday morning, but not the big man most people expected would be dealt by the Sixers.

Nerlens Noel was the centerpiece of the trade and will head to Dallas in exchange for Justin Anderson and a first-round draft pick.

But that's not all the Sixers are getting in return for their big man. The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Andrew Bogut, who won the 2015 NBA championship as a member of the Golden State Warriors, will also head to Philly to complete the deal:

Though that may seem like a high price for the Mavs to pay for an under-utilized center, Wojnarowski added that Dallas has had its eyes on Noel for a while.

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Lakers

In less than 20 minutes per game with the Sixers, Noel averaged 8.9 points and five rebounds. He's only appeared in 29 games for Philly this year after spending the beginning of the season in the D League.

As for Bogut, it seems unlikely the young Sixers squad will have much use for him. Therefore, he may be a candidate for a buyout, which ESPN reporter Chris Haynes said might catch the Cleveland Cavaliers eye:

Whether that happens or not remains to be seen, but the Cavaliers could certainly use a backup center for Tristan Thompson and the defense-minded Bogut would seemingly be a good fit.

There are still a couple of hours left before Thursday's 3 p.m. Eastern time deadline, so more pieces will be moved around before then. The 76ers might just be getting started.

Nerlens Noel

