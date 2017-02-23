WATCH: Finn Balor finally returns to WWE with incredible NXT appearance

Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Balor returned on NXT.

Finn Balor returns from shoulder injury at NXT TV tapings

Fans have been counting down the days to Finn Balor’s highly anticipated return to the WWE following the shoulder injury he sustained against Seth Rollins at the SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Plenty of rumours have been circulating over the past few months, with some even claiming he was set to be the final entrant in the Royal Rumble but as we know, that wasn’t the case.

SHOULDER INJURY

While Balor is currently being advertised for live events in March, it’s not clear what role he may have at WrestleMania – if any.

However, the former Universal Champion finally made his return in the unlikeliest of ways, when he came back to NXT during the tapings to take out Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas and Bobby Roode.

It all kicked off after TJ Perkins lost to Shinsuke Nakamura, in a match taped for the March 22 episode, before Roode came out and allowed Almas to ambush The King of Strong Style from behind.

ATTACKING THE CHAMP

They double teamed the former NXT Champion; that was until Balor emerged to a ridiculous ovation and as you’ll be able to see in the video below, he took out both men before Nakamura hit the Kinshasa on Roode.

Following the match, Balor went on to cut a promo stating that he’s going to be coming back sooner rather than later to reclaim what’s his, but still had some bad news as he revealed her hasn’t yet been medically cleared to wrestle before celebrating with Nakamura.

Although, that segment won’t air on NXT.

Now it seems like we’re in the final stages of the waiting game, as it looked as if WWE were simply testing out his shoulder, and he looked perfectly fine when hitting the Slingblade on Roode.

When do you think Finn Balor will make his return to WWE television? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

