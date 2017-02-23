Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

haye bellew.

David Haye issues his most threatening warning to Tony Bellew so far

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

David Haye and Tony Bellew have been at each other’s throats ever since their fight was announced back in November.

But all the talking will soon stop because the fight is now just over a week away.

Before the sold-out bout takes place at the O2 Arena on March 4, though, the two British boxers will go head-to-head in two press conferences.

Article continues below

"When tensions are high and when guys are scared they do crazy things. There needs to be some protection between us and a human being is not protection enough,” Haye was quoted as saying by the Mirror.

"It worked for Chisora. I’m not sure it looks great for the sport of boxing but having a bunch of security between us looks messy.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

NFL Undiscovered 2017 training programme launches

NFL Undiscovered 2017 training programme launches

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

Exclusive: How Triple H told DDP he’s entering the WWE Hall of Fame

Exclusive: How Triple H told DDP he’s entering the WWE Hall of Fame

Exclusive: Diamond Dallas Page spills the details of the new WWE 2K17 DLC

Exclusive: Diamond Dallas Page spills the details of the new WWE 2K17 DLC

Lionel Messi’s 4-word response when asked about Barca’s defeat to PSG is hilarious

Lionel Messi’s 4-word response when asked about Barca’s defeat to PSG is hilarious

Man Utd fans can't believe what they saw from Michael Carrick vs Saint-Etienne

Man Utd fans can't believe what they saw from Michael Carrick vs Saint-Etienne

"I’d love to have confidence that he will keep his hands to himself but I don’t have any confidence in him. I don’t have any confidence in his mental state.”

BOXING-BRITAIN-HAYE-BELLEW

Haye issues his most threatening warning to Bellew yet

But if Haye doesn’t want to antagonise Bellew, he’s certainly going about his pre-fight build-up in a rather peculiar way.

The 36-year-old has just issued his most threatening warning yet to his next opponent, describing the manner in which he hopes to knock him out.

"I'm throwing three, four, five-punch combinations and he wouldn't be able to take one of those," Haye exclusively told Sky Sports.

"I'm looking at hitting him, knocking him out, and hitting him as he's going down.

"We're practicing hitting a falling target. You're not allowed to hit someone on the floor but, if they're falling, you can hit them.

BRITAIN-BOX-HAYE

"I really want a slo-mo, show-reel knockout. I don't want him to quit on his stool, or go down with a body shot. I wouldn't be happy with that."

And he once again dismissed Bellew’s critics of his warm-weather training camp in Miami.

"If I was fighting Anthony Joshua, I would be doing exactly the same training, because I believe this works for me," Haye added. "The training of old doesn't work for me any more."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
David Haye
Boxing
Tony Bellew
Muhammad Ali

Trending Stories

NFL Undiscovered 2017 training programme launches

NFL Undiscovered 2017 training programme launches

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

Exclusive: How Triple H told DDP he’s entering the WWE Hall of Fame

Exclusive: How Triple H told DDP he’s entering the WWE Hall of Fame

Exclusive: Diamond Dallas Page spills the details of the new WWE 2K17 DLC

Exclusive: Diamond Dallas Page spills the details of the new WWE 2K17 DLC

Lionel Messi’s 4-word response when asked about Barca’s defeat to PSG is hilarious

Lionel Messi’s 4-word response when asked about Barca’s defeat to PSG is hilarious

Man Utd fans can't believe what they saw from Michael Carrick vs Saint-Etienne

Man Utd fans can't believe what they saw from Michael Carrick vs Saint-Etienne

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

WATCH: Finn Balor finally returns to WWE with incredible NXT appearance

WATCH: Finn Balor finally returns to WWE with incredible NXT appearance

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again