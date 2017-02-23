David Haye and Tony Bellew have been at each other’s throats ever since their fight was announced back in November.

But all the talking will soon stop because the fight is now just over a week away.

Before the sold-out bout takes place at the O2 Arena on March 4, though, the two British boxers will go head-to-head in two press conferences.

"When tensions are high and when guys are scared they do crazy things. There needs to be some protection between us and a human being is not protection enough,” Haye was quoted as saying by the Mirror.

"It worked for Chisora. I’m not sure it looks great for the sport of boxing but having a bunch of security between us looks messy.

"I’d love to have confidence that he will keep his hands to himself but I don’t have any confidence in him. I don’t have any confidence in his mental state.”

Haye issues his most threatening warning to Bellew yet

But if Haye doesn’t want to antagonise Bellew, he’s certainly going about his pre-fight build-up in a rather peculiar way.

The 36-year-old has just issued his most threatening warning yet to his next opponent, describing the manner in which he hopes to knock him out.

"I'm throwing three, four, five-punch combinations and he wouldn't be able to take one of those," Haye exclusively told Sky Sports.

"I'm looking at hitting him, knocking him out, and hitting him as he's going down.

"We're practicing hitting a falling target. You're not allowed to hit someone on the floor but, if they're falling, you can hit them.

"I really want a slo-mo, show-reel knockout. I don't want him to quit on his stool, or go down with a body shot. I wouldn't be happy with that."

And he once again dismissed Bellew’s critics of his warm-weather training camp in Miami.

"If I was fighting Anthony Joshua, I would be doing exactly the same training, because I believe this works for me," Haye added. "The training of old doesn't work for me any more."

