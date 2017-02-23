Radamel Falcao always jokes with David de Gea about Porto goal in 2009

Radamel Falcao showed there’s still plenty left in the tank with a brace against Manchester City on Tuesday.

The Monaco striker took his tally for the season to 24 goals in 29 appearances - not bad for someone who many believe is past it.

It will always be difficult for fans to forget about Falcao’s awful spell in England, where he struggled mightily for Manchester United and Chelsea, and there are still those who claim the French league doesn’t provide the toughest test.

But, for a player who was once arguably the hottest striker in Europe, it’s great to see him back among the goals and enjoying his football again.

The 31-year-old’s career has taken him to Argentina, Portugal, Spain, France and England, but it was while playing for Porto that Falcao really made his name.

Yet, as impressive as he way for Porto - he scored 72 goals in 87 appearances for the club - it’s easy to forget that his first appearance in the Champions League actually came from the bench.

CL debut vs Chelsea

But Falcao has praised Andre Villas-Boas for not rushing him into action for that 1-0 defeat to Chelsea eight years ago.

“I was really emotional; it was like I was making another debut,” the Monaco striker said in an interview with Graham Hunter for UEFA.com. “Indeed, it was my debut in the Champions League.

“Chelsea had loads of class players back then. It's true I had been scoring a lot of goals in previous matches, but my coach was both careful and wise to bring me off the bench.

“He didn't want to plunge me straight into the action but instead decided to give me some time to get used to the atmosphere of the Champions League and understand what it was like – its pace and intensity. As a result, when I came on in the second half, I was a bit more aware of the game and I was more useful to the team."

That goal vs Atletico in 2009

Falcao’s first goal in the Champions League came against Atlético Madrid just two weeks after the Chelsea game.

It was a breathtaking finish; a back-heel beyond David de Gea. Falcao remembers it vividly, and still gives the Man United ‘keeper stick for it to this day.

Why? Because it made Falcao the first person to score past De Gea in his senior career.

“It was my first Champions League match in the starting line-up,” Falcao added.



“We were playing at our home stadium, the Estádio do Dragão. I remember Atlético Madrid's goalkeeper was Roberto back then, but he got injured and their coach decided to play de Gea, who was 17 at the time. We played the ball over to Hulk on the wing.



“He tried to shoot twice and the ball rebounded to him each time. When he realised it wasn't on anymore, he lifted his head and saw me. I had the goal to my side and it would have been very difficult to shoot that way. The only option was to back-heel it and so I did exactly that when the ball ran past me.

“De Gea was already on the move and I managed to beat him. I always joke around with him about that goal: I was the first footballer to score against him in his senior career.”

Check out the goal below.

Like his chip against Man City, that must rank up there as Falcao's best goals in Europe.

What is Falcao's best ever goal? Let us know in the comments section below!

