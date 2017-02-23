Since last week, fans have been waiting to see and hear from Chris Jericho after the Festival of Friendship on Monday Night Raw resulted in a vicious beat down, courtesy of Kevin Owens.

It was a long time coming, but the break-up finally happened when fans least expected it and it helped make Owens look more despicable than he already is, while it finally established the full face turn for the United States Champion.

FESTIVAL OF FRIENDSHIP

Jericho didn’t appear on television earlier this week, and all WWE let us know was that he was being treated at a Las Vegas medical facility following the incredible segment.

However, Jericho was in attendance at the Raw house show in Dusseldorf in Germany on Wednesday night where he showed off his injuries to the German fans.

As you can see in the tweets below, Jericho came out to the ring in a neck brace while using crutches – but still made sure his expensive scarf was on show.

INJURIES

Y2J went on to cut a promo on his former best friend following his actions last week, and claimed that he was eventually going to get revenge on the current Universal Champion for what he did.

Unfortunately for Jericho, Owens came out to the ring once more and issued another beating – that was until Roman Reigns made the save and set up a title match in the main event.

It’s official now, and Jericho is officially a face with the WWE Universe behind him and willingly drinking in the gift as he’s eventually set to battle the uber-villain in Owens; potentially at WrestleMania 33.

What do you make of the current storyline between Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

