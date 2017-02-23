Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow



Manchester United fans left disgusted by sickening footage of Saint-Etienne supporters

Manchester United fans had very little to complain about after beating Saint-Etienne 4-0 on aggregate in the last-32 of the Europa League.

A Zlatan Ibrahimovic hat-trick in the first leg at Old Trafford all but secured their progression into the last-16, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan's 16th-minute goal at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard put any doubts about United's place in the next round to bed.

Jose Mourinho is finally starting to get to grips with life as Red Devils boss, after making a slow to his role in the Old Trafford hot seat, having overseen his side win their last five games.

The Portuguese has previously admitted he is not a big of fan of the Europa League, but fielded another strong line-up in France on Wednesday evening to ensure United won and kept themselves in the running for at least three pieces of silverware this campaign.

But while it was generally a pleasing evening for Mourinho and co. across the channel during midweek, there were a few sour points during their European tie.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan limped off with a hamstring injury 10 minutes after giving United the lead, while Michael Carrick followed him to the treatment room in the second half with a calf problem.

United fans targeted

However, the biggest disappointment for the Red Devils and their fans didn't come on the pitch, but up in the stands.

AS Saint-Etienne v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Round of 32: Second Leg

The tie was a hostile affair throughout, but one sickening incident involving Saint-Etienne supporters dampened the spirits amongst United fans who had made the 829 mile trip to eastern France.

As can be seen in the video below, Saint-Etienne fans, on the lower tier, faced the United end and made aeroplane gestures in reference to the Munich Air Disaster which killed eight Manchester United players.

The tragedy, which happened 59 years ago this month, occurred after a plane carrying United's players crashed on its third attempt to take off.

Stewards take no action

But despite Saint Etienne fans making their sickening gestures directly in front of stewards, they failed to take action against the group of individuals who were clearly going out of their way to anger the away support.

FBL-EUR-C3-SAINT ETIENNE-MAN UTD

And it's not the only time in recent months that English football fans have faced trouble in France, after Three Lions supporters were mobbed by Russian hooligans during the European Championships.

UEFA have already opened disciplinary proceedings against Saint-Etienne, after the Ligue 1 outfit's fans threw objects and set off fireworks at Old Trafford last week, but it remains to be seen whether Wednesday night's incidents will be taken into consideration.

