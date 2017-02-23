After acquiring Serge Ibaka in the first major move of this NBA trading season, the Toronto Raptors might not be done.

The Eastern Conference finalists apparently have an eye on trying to take the next step and know exactly the hurdle they must get past to make that happen.

In the NBA, that clearly means LeBron James, who is seeking his seventh straight NBA Finals appearance this season.

Along those lines, the Raptors front office is using the trade deadline to look at ways at stopping LeBron and getting through the Cleveland Cavaliers in the process.

According to Marc Stein of ESPN, that means looking at players such as Wilson Chandler and PJ Tucker.

A report from a sports radio host in Phoenix said Raptors players have joined in the chorus to make the deal, as Tucker could have more success against LeBron.

LeBron is probably not shaking in his boots but the Raptors don't have the right type of bodies to throw at the superstar defensively.

The Raptors probably thought they had defending powerful wings covered when they signed DeMarre Carroll going into the 2015-16 season for four years, $60 million.

However, after a strong two seasons in Atlanta, Carroll has not exactly lived up to expectations with Toronto, and in part because of injuries, isn't the LeBron-stopper he was billed to be.

As for the other options, Tucker is a 31-year-old journeyman who started his career in Toronto in 2006-07 before spending time in pro leagues in Israel, Ukraine, Greece, Italy and Germany.

He returned to the NBA in 2012-13 with Phoenix and has carved out a nice career since. This year, he is averaging 7.0 points and 4.4 rebounds for the Suns. He is a free agent after this season.

Chandler is averaging 15.6 points and 6.7 rebounds this year in Denver, where he has been since 2010-11. The 29-year-old is under contract for $12 million next season and holds and $12.8 million player option for 2018-19.

The clock is ticking on the Raptors.