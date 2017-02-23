Villarreal star reveals what James Rodriguez said about his Real Madrid future

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the future of James Rodriguez recently.

Earlier in the season it appeared as though he already had one foot out the door and was heading to the Premier League as his career had stalled in the Spanish capital.

Then, Gareth Bale suffered an ankle injury that kept him on the sidelines for just under three months and suddenly he was back in favour.

However, the Welshman returned to action last weekend and immediately reasserted himself with a wonderful goal against Espanyol.

A video did the rounds shortly afterwards showing the Colombian looking less than pleased at being left on the bench in favour of his teammate.

With the summer approaching, there is likely to be more speculation surrounding his future, though one man who knows him well has hinted that that might not be the case.

Villarreal's Rafael Santos Borre suggested to Spanish publication Marca that the playmaker is once again happy in the capital.

Fellow Colombian Santos Borre is currently on loan at Villarreal from Atletico Madrid, and when the two sides met each other recently, he revealed that he spoke with the 25-year-old about how he's doing.

"I always talk to James when I have the chance to meet him and like to know how he is doing," Santos Borre said.

"I have talked to him recently."He told me that he was struggling with an injury when I called him but he said that he is doing very well now.

"James said that he is playing with more continuity now and it makes him happy that he is able to prove what he can do on the field."

The two players will meet each other again over the weekend, and Santos Borre added that he is expecting a tricky encounter.

"It will be a difficult game," he added.

"We will be playing against the league leaders and they are a great side who are playing very well.

"Of course, it is going to be tough for us but we are playing at home and we need to make the most of that."

