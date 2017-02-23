Official online NBA destination in the UK

Joel Embiid.

Watch: Joel Embiid says goodbye to his best friend, Nerlens Noel

Saying goodbye is never easy, and Joel Embiid had to say farewell to his best friend on the Philadelphia 76er Tuesday.

Nerlens Noel was traded to the Dallas Mavericks in the hours leading up to the NBA trade deadline, signaling a different direction for the franchise as they mold their roster. 

Embiid's noted in the past that Noel is his "best friend on the team," while Noel was never shy about wanting more of a chance to play alongside Joel. That dream is now gone for the big-man duo. 

Noel and Embiid were both in the 76ers' training facility when the trade was finalized, giving them a chance to have a mini pow-wow before they're separated, via Tom Moore of Calkins Media:

Embiid also gave a a shout out to Noel leaving on Twitter, saying he'll "miss his best friend":

Embiid's been a revelation for the 76ers, looking every-bit the No. 1 pick he projected to be. The years of waiting have paid off, but his individual talent alone hasn't been enough to make the front office continue trusting the process. 

The business side of basketball cares not for blossoming friendships, though. The Noel-Joel show never had much of a chance to grow together on the court, but it's clear they developed a great friendship off of it.

They've both witnessed the 76ers bottoming out while Sam Hinkie worked to tear the franchise down for a true rebuild, but now only one will go on to see how that develops.

The good news for the Noel-Joel bromance? Social media makes it easier than ever to catch up with your old pals, and Embiid has masterful Twitter fingers!  

