Tom Brady.

Tom Brady might give Patriots fans heart attack with latest Instagram video

For a guy who has built a brand late in his career about maniacally taking care of his body, this latest social media post isn't really on brand.

Tom Brady, 39, is expected to return for the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots as quarterback next season to pad his Hall of Fame resume -- maybe even continuing his career into his mid-40s.

Brady is vacationing in Montana with his family celebrating the Super Bowl win, and possibly not the way Patriots fans would want him to.

On Thursday, Brady posted a video on his Instagram account for his 1.9 million followers that looked pretty scary.

There is no confirmation that it's Brady on the ski slopes in the video, but if it is, he appears headed toward a wipeout.

The video is set to a clip from South Park where the ski instructor, Thumper, uses cool lingo to get the boys to learn to ski. 

Brady's account quoted Thumper in the post text: "If you french fry when you're supposed to pizza, you're gonna have a bad time! Trust me!!!"

New England Patriots Victory Parade

The real comedy here, though, is in the comments.

Patriots fans are nearly dying over their golden-boy quarterback blowing off some steam in the offseason.

"Pats coaches/owners must love seeing this," writes user mraplewis.

"Golly gee! You just about gave me a heart attack. No more falling down, Tom!" writes ej_kelley1.

"Tom, you have all of retirement to have fun. For now, you're still in the offseason, bubble wrap your body and go into hibernation," writes joeylevesque10.

Brady missed pretty much the entire season in 2008 after a serious left knee injury in the opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Since then, he's been very healthy and could squeeze a few more years out of his body with a little luck.

And a little more discretion on the slopes.

