Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Styles and Harper battled to a draw.

Why WWE had AJ Styles and Luke Harper fight to a draw on SmackDown

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

There was a lot of excitement heading into SmackDown Live earlier this week, as a new number one contender was set to be crowned for the WWE Championship.

The reason all of this happened was because of Randy Orton forfeiting his opportunity following his Royal Rumble victory, and instead, a 10-man battle royal took place to determine the new challenger.

DRAW

The biggest talking point from the main event was that both AJ Styles and Luke Harper fell to the outside at the same time, with the referees failing to pick a winner and calling it a draw.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

As we know, a one-on-one match has been set-up next week, with many expecting Harper to win and allowing The Phenomenal One to kick off his rumoured feud with Shane McMahon.

However, according to Cageside Seats, the WWE had their reasons for booking that particular finish, something Mick Foley criticised.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

NFL Undiscovered 2017 training programme launches

NFL Undiscovered 2017 training programme launches

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

Exclusive: How Triple H told DDP he’s entering the WWE Hall of Fame

Exclusive: How Triple H told DDP he’s entering the WWE Hall of Fame

Exclusive: Diamond Dallas Page spills the details of the new WWE 2K17 DLC

Exclusive: Diamond Dallas Page spills the details of the new WWE 2K17 DLC

Lionel Messi’s 4-word response when asked about Barca’s defeat to PSG is hilarious

Lionel Messi’s 4-word response when asked about Barca’s defeat to PSG is hilarious

Man Utd fans can't believe what they saw from Michael Carrick vs Saint-Etienne

Man Utd fans can't believe what they saw from Michael Carrick vs Saint-Etienne

Many originally believed that WWE were doing this to simply waste time in the build-up to the eventual clash between Wyatt and Orton, but that’s reportedly not the case.

UNDECIDED

They’re claiming that the only reason it ended in a draw is because officials are genuinely unsure at this stage whether they want Harper in the title match or not.

Fans want him in there as they believe he’s criminally underrated and underutilised by the company, but his booking in the last month or so has been fantastic, and not having him in that match would definitely damage his momentum at a crucial time of the year.

There’s also discussion on whether they should have Wyatt turn face against Orton, which makes it more difficult for Harper to be included in that match.

WWE are running out of time to make that decision, and it’s a huge one to make with not much time left, but all of the questions will hopefully be answered next Tuesday.

Should Luke Harper be involved in the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
AJ Styles
WWE

Trending Stories

NFL Undiscovered 2017 training programme launches

NFL Undiscovered 2017 training programme launches

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

Exclusive: How Triple H told DDP he’s entering the WWE Hall of Fame

Exclusive: How Triple H told DDP he’s entering the WWE Hall of Fame

Exclusive: Diamond Dallas Page spills the details of the new WWE 2K17 DLC

Exclusive: Diamond Dallas Page spills the details of the new WWE 2K17 DLC

Lionel Messi’s 4-word response when asked about Barca’s defeat to PSG is hilarious

Lionel Messi’s 4-word response when asked about Barca’s defeat to PSG is hilarious

Man Utd fans can't believe what they saw from Michael Carrick vs Saint-Etienne

Man Utd fans can't believe what they saw from Michael Carrick vs Saint-Etienne

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

WATCH: Finn Balor finally returns to WWE with incredible NXT appearance

WATCH: Finn Balor finally returns to WWE with incredible NXT appearance

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again