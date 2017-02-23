There was a lot of excitement heading into SmackDown Live earlier this week, as a new number one contender was set to be crowned for the WWE Championship.

The reason all of this happened was because of Randy Orton forfeiting his opportunity following his Royal Rumble victory, and instead, a 10-man battle royal took place to determine the new challenger.

DRAW

The biggest talking point from the main event was that both AJ Styles and Luke Harper fell to the outside at the same time, with the referees failing to pick a winner and calling it a draw.

As we know, a one-on-one match has been set-up next week, with many expecting Harper to win and allowing The Phenomenal One to kick off his rumoured feud with Shane McMahon.

However, according to Cageside Seats, the WWE had their reasons for booking that particular finish, something Mick Foley criticised.

Many originally believed that WWE were doing this to simply waste time in the build-up to the eventual clash between Wyatt and Orton, but that’s reportedly not the case.

UNDECIDED

They’re claiming that the only reason it ended in a draw is because officials are genuinely unsure at this stage whether they want Harper in the title match or not.

Fans want him in there as they believe he’s criminally underrated and underutilised by the company, but his booking in the last month or so has been fantastic, and not having him in that match would definitely damage his momentum at a crucial time of the year.

There’s also discussion on whether they should have Wyatt turn face against Orton, which makes it more difficult for Harper to be included in that match.

WWE are running out of time to make that decision, and it’s a huge one to make with not much time left, but all of the questions will hopefully be answered next Tuesday.

Should Luke Harper be involved in the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

