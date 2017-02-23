Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Wayne Rooney.

Man United fans give hilarious reaction to Wayne Rooney staying

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Finally, after so many weeks of rumours and speculation, Wayne Rooney has finally confirmed that he's staying put at Manchester United.

With a week remaining in the Chinese transfer window, reports of his agent being in the country trying to organise a lucrative move had been rife, but the man himself has spoken and put some considerable distance between himself and an exit from Old Trafford.

The 31-year-old released a statement earlier on Thursday stating his intention to remain at Old Trafford despite struggling for form.

Article continues below

"Despite the interest which has been shown from other clubs, for which I'm grateful, I want to end recent speculation and say that I am staying at Man United. I hope I'll play a full part in helping the team in its fight for success on four fronts," the statement read.

Now, that only means he's remaining at the club until the summer at least, so in all likelihood we can expect to see the rumours fly again in the near future.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

NFL Undiscovered 2017 training programme launches

NFL Undiscovered 2017 training programme launches

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

Exclusive: How Triple H told DDP he’s entering the WWE Hall of Fame

Exclusive: How Triple H told DDP he’s entering the WWE Hall of Fame

Exclusive: Diamond Dallas Page spills the details of the new WWE 2K17 DLC

Exclusive: Diamond Dallas Page spills the details of the new WWE 2K17 DLC

Lionel Messi’s 4-word response when asked about Barca’s defeat to PSG is hilarious

Lionel Messi’s 4-word response when asked about Barca’s defeat to PSG is hilarious

Man Utd fans can't believe what they saw from Michael Carrick vs Saint-Etienne

Man Utd fans can't believe what they saw from Michael Carrick vs Saint-Etienne

Having been a central figure at Old Trafford for the past 13 years, his influence on the side has started to falter this season as he has found games, form and goals hard to come by under Jose Mourinho.

So far this term he has hit just five goals in 29 appearances across all competitions, though he is currently on the sidelines with an injury.

With that in mind, it's no surprise to see that United fans have reacted to the news of him staying with a heavy dose of sarcasm.

Supporters flocked to social media to crack jokes and post memes, and below is a collection of some of the best...

This one's funny for a different reason...

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Paul Pogba
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Trending Stories

NFL Undiscovered 2017 training programme launches

NFL Undiscovered 2017 training programme launches

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

Exclusive: How Triple H told DDP he’s entering the WWE Hall of Fame

Exclusive: How Triple H told DDP he’s entering the WWE Hall of Fame

Exclusive: Diamond Dallas Page spills the details of the new WWE 2K17 DLC

Exclusive: Diamond Dallas Page spills the details of the new WWE 2K17 DLC

Lionel Messi’s 4-word response when asked about Barca’s defeat to PSG is hilarious

Lionel Messi’s 4-word response when asked about Barca’s defeat to PSG is hilarious

Man Utd fans can't believe what they saw from Michael Carrick vs Saint-Etienne

Man Utd fans can't believe what they saw from Michael Carrick vs Saint-Etienne

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

WATCH: Finn Balor finally returns to WWE with incredible NXT appearance

WATCH: Finn Balor finally returns to WWE with incredible NXT appearance

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again