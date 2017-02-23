Man United fans give hilarious reaction to Wayne Rooney staying

Finally, after so many weeks of rumours and speculation, Wayne Rooney has finally confirmed that he's staying put at Manchester United.

With a week remaining in the Chinese transfer window, reports of his agent being in the country trying to organise a lucrative move had been rife, but the man himself has spoken and put some considerable distance between himself and an exit from Old Trafford.

The 31-year-old released a statement earlier on Thursday stating his intention to remain at Old Trafford despite struggling for form.

"Despite the interest which has been shown from other clubs, for which I'm grateful, I want to end recent speculation and say that I am staying at Man United. I hope I'll play a full part in helping the team in its fight for success on four fronts," the statement read.

Now, that only means he's remaining at the club until the summer at least, so in all likelihood we can expect to see the rumours fly again in the near future.

Having been a central figure at Old Trafford for the past 13 years, his influence on the side has started to falter this season as he has found games, form and goals hard to come by under Jose Mourinho.

So far this term he has hit just five goals in 29 appearances across all competitions, though he is currently on the sidelines with an injury.

With that in mind, it's no surprise to see that United fans have reacted to the news of him staying with a heavy dose of sarcasm.

Supporters flocked to social media to crack jokes and post memes, and below is a collection of some of the best...

This one's funny for a different reason...

