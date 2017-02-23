Former stars returning to the squared circle always stirs up interest, and when it's a former champion there's even more reason to be intrigued with the possibilities.

Former WWE Women's champion Kelly Kelly, who held the title back in 2011, could be on her way back.

Speculation arose when she was seen backstage at RAW earlier in February, and Kelly confirmed she has discussed a proper return to the show while visiting.

Adding fuel that there's fire where this smoke is coming from, Kelly Kelly plans on being involved with WWE events around Wrestlemania in March.

“I don’t know if I’m gonna be wrestling, per se, but I will be at Mania," Kelly told Maria Menunous on SIRIUS XM radio, as transcribed by Pro Wrestling Sheet. “I will be at Mania, I will be at Hall of Fame and I’m gonna do some Axxess signings.”

Kelly was once the youngest WWE Diva on the roster, joining the main show through the ECW brand in 2006 at the young age of 19. She stuck with the promotion through 2012, but would leave the WWE by the end of that year.

She worked the independent circuit following her stint with WWE but focused more on her modeling career, which she was building up before becoming a professional wrestler. Kelly is also one of the cast members of WAGS, an E! reality television series.

If Kelly does indeed make a return, it won't be at a full-time capacity.

“I would come back for like a run, a mini-run or something," Kelly told Menounos.

Still, getting her back in the fold even at a smaller capacity could make for a fun reunion with the former champion.

Would you be interested in seeing Kelly Kelly make a return to the WWE? Let us know in the comments!

