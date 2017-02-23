UFC 209 is edging closer and we’re finally going to see who the better fighter is when Khabib Nurmagomedov meets Tony Ferguson in the co-main event for the interim lightweight championship.

Plenty of words have been exchanged between The Eagle and El Cucuy even before the fight was announced, as both men put their impressive win streaks on the line inside of the T-Mobile Arena.

UFC 209

Ferguson is aiming for his 10th consecutive UFC win, while the Dagestan native has amassed an incredible record of 24 straight professional victories.

Despite that, the name that continues to be mentioned in almost every interview is Conor McGregor, and it was no different when Ferguson was speaking to ESPN about a potential clash with ‘McNuggets.’

The interesting thing Ferguson mentioned was that even if he does defeat Nurmagomedov and becomes the champion, he’ll refuse to call himself the best to keep a certain edge.

The point is, he refuses to get distracted like the fighters around him, and revealed the meaning of a strange tattoo he has on his name; it simply reads ‘TSKYH.’

He explained: “That’s the difference between myself and everybody else.

"Obviously, I haven’t had too many flawless victories, so until then, I’m going to be a student.

“I’m not going to start thinking I’m the s**t or focusing on Conor. I’m going to stay grounded, humbled and keep earning my way to victory.

“’TSKYH’ is tattooed on my arm. ‘Think Strong Keep Your Head.’ That means don’t be floating in the clouds.”

It’s an easy game to get distracted from, especially now with so many eyes and glamour on the world of mixed martial arts, and everyone wants to be a part of it.

Despite that, McGregor is a name that continues to pop up, and even though an eventual clash could potentially be on the cards, the mantra he’s inked on his arm is a constant reminder that he can’t afford to get distracted from his goal.

