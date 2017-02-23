Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Ranieri has lost his job.

Twitter reacts as Leicester City sack Claudio Ranieri

This time last year, Claudio Ranieri was leading Leicester City to a Premier League title.

Now, he finds himself out of a job.

Leicester have decided to sack the Italian after a troubled campaign in which they currently sit 17th in the table, just one point above the relegation places.

It proves that no manager is safe from the axe. What Ranieri achieved with the Foxes last season will be spoken about for decades to come.

It was one of the greatest achievements in football history. Leicester were playing in League One in 2009 and many backed them for the drop when Ranieri was appointed manager in the summer of 2015.

But Leicester were able to triumph over Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur to claim their first Premier League title.

Earlier this month, Leicester released a statement offering their ‘unwavering support’ for Ranieri.

Recent statement

It read, via the Mail: “In light of recent speculation Leicester City Football Club would like to make absolutely clear its unwavering support for its first team manager Claudio Ranieri.

“While there is a collective appreciation from everyone at the club that recent form needs to improve, the unprecedented success achieved in recent seasons has been based firmly on stability, togetherness and determination to overcome even the greatest of challenges.

“The entire club is, and will remain, united behind its manager and behind its players, collectively and firmly focused on the challenges ahead.”

So much for that.

Sevilla FC v Leicester City - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Twitter reacts

Check out the reaction on Twitter, including some interesting opinions from Piers Morgan and John Arne Riise.

We’ll start, though, with Gary Lineker’s tweets.

Ranieri’s replacement faces an unenviable task. Leicester host Liverpool next, while Sevilla come to the King Power Stadium next month.

Read Leicester's statement HERE.

Was the decision to sack Ranieri fair? Let us know in the comments section below!

