Stan Wawrinka sets his sights on career grand slam

Stan Wawrinka has put a Wimbledon title firmly in his crosshairs with the announcement that he’ll be taking part in Queens - the main build-up event before the tournament, the Telegraph reports.

The 31 year-old needs only a victory at the All England Club to complete an unexpected and rather remarkable career grand slam, having already won silverware in Paris, Melbourne and New York.

Despite playing in one of the most competitive and talent-laden generations tennis has ever seen, since 2014 Wawrinka has well and truly made his mark and can now be considered as one of the very best players around.

Thursday’s announcement that the 2016 US Open champion would be taking part in Queens suggests that he has his eyes on a victory at SW19, where he’s never gone further than the quarter-finals.

“I know it is in some people’s minds because I have three titles already,” Wawrinka said.

“But I don’t have a big thought that I am going to win it, because every year I am trying my best. I just want to try to get closer because I have never been that far at Wimbledon and I know how hard it is to win.”

“It [grass-court tennis] has always been really challenging for me,” Wawrinka said. “When I was younger I started as a clay-court player. I needed time to adapt to the ball, and grass doesn’t give you that.

“I do believe I can do it, but it takes me a while to adapt to the conditions, so if I can get some more matches at Queen’s that will make a difference for sure.”

