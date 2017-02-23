Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Tennis

Wawrinka in action during the Australian Open.

Stan Wawrinka sets his sights on career grand slam

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Stan Wawrinka has put a Wimbledon title firmly in his crosshairs with the announcement that he’ll be taking part in Queens - the main build-up event before the tournament, the Telegraph reports.

The 31 year-old needs only a victory at the All England Club to complete an unexpected and rather remarkable career grand slam, having already won silverware in Paris, Melbourne and New York.

Despite playing in one of the most competitive and talent-laden generations tennis has ever seen, since 2014 Wawrinka has well and truly made his mark and can now be considered as one of the very best players around.

Article continues below

Thursday’s announcement that the 2016 US Open champion would be taking part in Queens suggests that he has his eyes on a victory at SW19, where he’s never gone further than the quarter-finals.

“I know it is in some people’s minds because I have three titles already,” Wawrinka said.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

NFL Undiscovered 2017 training programme launches

NFL Undiscovered 2017 training programme launches

Tom Brady freaks Patriots fans out with latest Instagram video

Tom Brady freaks Patriots fans out with latest Instagram video

WATCH: Finn Balor finally returns to WWE with incredible NXT appearance

WATCH: Finn Balor finally returns to WWE with incredible NXT appearance

The real reason WWE made AJ Styles and Luke Harper tie SmackDown LIVE match

The real reason WWE made AJ Styles and Luke Harper tie SmackDown LIVE match

Man Utd fans can't believe what they saw from Michael Carrick vs Saint-Etienne

Man Utd fans can't believe what they saw from Michael Carrick vs Saint-Etienne

Jamie Vardy's three-word reply when asked if he regrets not joining Arsenal

Jamie Vardy's three-word reply when asked if he regrets not joining Arsenal

“But I don’t have a big thought that I am going to win it, because every year I am trying my best. I just want to try to get closer because I have never been that far at Wimbledon and I know how hard it is to win.”

“It [grass-court tennis] has always been really challenging for me,” Wawrinka said. “When I was younger I started as a clay-court player. I needed time to adapt to the ball, and grass doesn’t give you that.

“I do believe I can do it, but it takes me a while to adapt to the conditions, so if I can get some more matches at Queen’s that will make a difference for sure.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Tennis
Wimbledon
Roger Federer
Novak Djokovic
Stanislas Wawrinka
Andy Murray

Trending Stories

NFL Undiscovered 2017 training programme launches

NFL Undiscovered 2017 training programme launches

Tom Brady freaks Patriots fans out with latest Instagram video

Tom Brady freaks Patriots fans out with latest Instagram video

WATCH: Finn Balor finally returns to WWE with incredible NXT appearance

WATCH: Finn Balor finally returns to WWE with incredible NXT appearance

The real reason WWE made AJ Styles and Luke Harper tie SmackDown LIVE match

The real reason WWE made AJ Styles and Luke Harper tie SmackDown LIVE match

Man Utd fans can't believe what they saw from Michael Carrick vs Saint-Etienne

Man Utd fans can't believe what they saw from Michael Carrick vs Saint-Etienne

Jamie Vardy's three-word reply when asked if he regrets not joining Arsenal

Jamie Vardy's three-word reply when asked if he regrets not joining Arsenal

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Exclusive: How Triple H told DDP he’s entering the WWE Hall of Fame

Exclusive: How Triple H told DDP he’s entering the WWE Hall of Fame

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Tennis Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again