Ranieri has gone.

Some Leicester City players know who they want to replace Claudio Ranieri

Leicester City have sacked Claudio Ranieri just nine months after he won the Premier League title.

The Foxes made the decision to dismiss the Italian with the club 17th in the table, just a point above the relegation zone.

Clearly, Leicester’s owners have forgotten about last season. The club’s triumph will go down as one of the most memorable achievements in football history, and Ranieri was the mastermind behind it.

But Leicester’s owners don’t trust Ranieri to secure the club’s status in England’s top flight, and will now begin searching for his replacement.

In a statement on the Foxes’ website, vice chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said: “This has been the most difficult decision we have had to make in nearly seven years since King Power took ownership of Leicester City.

“But we are duty-bound to put the Club’s long-term interests above all sense of personal sentiment, no matter how strong that might be. 

“Claudio has brought outstanding qualities to his office. His skilful management, powers of motivation and measured approach have been reflective of the rich experience we always knew he would bring to Leicester City.

“His warmth, charm and charisma have helped transform perceptions of the Club and develop its profile on a global scale. We will forever be grateful to him for what he has helped us to achieve.”

Sevilla FC v Leicester City - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Lineker's response

Ranieri’s sacking shows there is no sentiment in football. The 65-year-old reached legendary status last season but he now finds himself without a job.

Gary Lineker perhaps summed it up best on Twitter.

Who do Leicester's players want?

Roberto Mancini is Sky Bet’s favourite to replace Ranieri, with odds of 3/1. Alan Pardew is next with odds of 5/1.

But who do Leicester’s players want? Neither of those two names, according to The Times’ chief football writer Henry Winter.

Winter instead believes some Leicester players want Nigel Pearson to return to the King Power Stadium.

Pearson has managed Leicester twice in the past, most recently from 2011 to 2015. He steered the club to Championship success in 2013-14 but was sacked two years ago when a video of his son in a racist sex tape appeared.

Is Nigel Pearson the right man to lead Leicester to safety? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Wes Morgan
