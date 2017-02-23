Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Dele Alli.

Twitter reacts to Dele Alli's 'leg breaker' and red card vs Gent

Given Dele Alli's performances, it's sometimes easy to forget that he's only 20 years old.

Since his arrival at Tottenham in the summer of 2015, he's transformed from a hot prospect into the darling of English football, and with good reason, too. He's been excellent.

However, on Thursday night against Gent, he showed his inexperience with a brutal tackle on Gent midfielder Brecht Dejaegere, earning himself a red card before the half time break.

Spurs took the lead on the night and gave themselves a good chance of overturning the tie in their favour.

But disaster struck just minutes later as a Harry Kane own goal restored parity on the night and gave Gent the lead back in the tie.

The own goal left Spurs needing to score twice to progress to the next round, and Alli's dismissal gave them a mountain to climb.

Looking at the incident, there's no doubt that it was a dangerous tackle that really could've ended Dejaegere's career.

Clearly aggrieved at not been given a free kick for a tangle with a Gent player, Alli showed his frustration by taking it out on the first opposition player he saw, as you can see in the video below.

Lunging at the player, he caught him square on the knee of his standing leg, and the Belgian midfielder looked, rightly, to be in a lot of pain.

The referee wasted no time in going to his pocket and digging out a red card.

Naturally, there is nobody defending the England midfielder, as most commenting on social media are condemning him for his actions.

He may be talented but he's still got a lot to learn.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

