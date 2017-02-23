Official online NBA destination in the UK

Chicago Bulls fans are fuming after lopsided trade deadline deal [Tweets]

With less than an hour to go in the NBA trade deadline, the Chicago Bulls made a deal that made many fans and media pundits scratch their heads.

In exchange for Cameron Payne, Joffrey Lauvergne and Anthony Morrow, the Bulls agreed to send Taj Gibson, Doug McDermott and a 2018 second-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

At 32-25 and holding the seventh spot in the West, the Russell Westbrook-led Thunder were in need of some help, particularly desiring a consistent frontcourt contributor and a viable outside shooter.

Therefore, landing Gibson, who has versatility at either the four or five, and McDermott, who is a pure shooter, was a dream scenario for them, given the fact that they only had to give up Payne (who hasn’t developed at the NBA level), Lauvergne (who is wildly inconsistent) and Morrow (who was way down on the depth chart).

For Bulls fans, the deal was a complete outrage, and given the fact that the team didn’t get rid of the large contracts of Dwyane Wade, Jimmy Butler or Robin Lopez, it also creates some confusion when it comes to the team’s philosophy for the rest of the season and beyond.

Milwaukee Bucks v Chicago Bulls

Remember that while Chicago is below .500 at 28-29, they currently hold the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

Fans weighed in and didn’t hold back on Twitter.

Shortly after the news broke, McDermott couldn’t hide his excitement to leave Chicago.

And to make things even worse…

Of all of the deals that happened before the deadline, this one was probably the most one-sided. 

