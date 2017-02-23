Things move quickly in the WWE, and rising star Samoa Joe was no exception to that.

Samoa Joe has been dealing with growing with the company since making his debut on NXT, going from the development show to the main card in the short span of two years.

A lone observation might be the most telling detail of just how much has changed since he broke into the WWE on that fateful night during NXT Takeover: Unstoppable.

Joe was a surprise run-in following a match between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens when he debuted on NXT, saving Zayn from Owens.

Fast forward to this past RAW and literal opposite situation played out, as pointed out by a Reddit user.

Samoa Joe found himself interrupting a Zayne-Owens showdown before their match. Instead of it being a move to save Sami, however, he was there lay the smackdown on him this time.

The change in direction and allegiance over that time can be placed on the RAW shows lack of strong faces for Joe to feud with, but it's a strange turn of events nonetheless. The two have worked together in the past on NXT, with a memorable Iron Man match to their names.

"This is not a flash in the pan scenario. I'm not some Sami Zayn, who's just happy to be on RAW," Joe said in an interview weeks prior to the attack.

"I'm here to make a statement, and it's very very simple ... nobody on this roster can stand toe-to-toe with me."

There's been plenty of controversy around Samoa Joe since he was promoted to a main show by Triple H. He made his debut on Jan. 30, attacking and injuring Seth Rollins while marking himself as Triple H's "guy" on RAW.

Joe has built up a reputation as being one of the deadliest wrestlers in the business for years, and he's being billed as just that as he does what he wants to opponents in front of him.

Do you like the direction the destructive Samoa Joe is headed with Sami Zayn? Let us know what you think about the latest developments on RAW in the comments!

