The Sacramento Kings sent shock waves through the NBA when they traded DeMarcus Cousins, the face of their franchise, to the New Orleans Pelicans on the night of the All-Star Game.

Along with Cousins, Sacramento sent Omri Casspi in return for Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway and 2017 first and second-round picks.

As you can imagine, trading a bonafide superstar for three players who were coming off the bench for the Pelicans along with a couple of picks got people talking.

Many also thought that it signaled what would eventually become a trade deadline period that would involve other big names.

While that didn’t happen and Cousins remained the only All-Star that was dealt prior to Thursday’s 3pm Eastern Time deadline, there were a number of other moves that will undoubtedly have an impact on the rest of the season.

Here are three teams that made smart moves.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Somehow, the Thunder were able to pull off what can be considered the most lopsided deal of the period.

At 32-25 and holding the seventh spot in the West, the Russell Westbrook-led Thunder were in need of a bit of help. Struggling to receive consistent production in the frontcourt (other than Steven Adams) and also with a lack of viable outside shooters, GM Sam Presti made some magic happen.

In exchange for Cameron Payne, Joffrey Lauvergne and Anthony Morrow, the Chicago Bulls agreed to send Taj Gibson, Doug McDermott and a 2018 second-round pick to Oklahoma City.

Westbrook needed some help and the Thunder delivered.



New Orleans Pelicans

While the trade happened days before the deadline, you can argue that no team instantly improved more than the Pelicans did when they traded for DeMarcus Cousins.

Pairing him with Anthony Davis, the Pelicans will boast the best frontcourt duo in the NBA (by a wide margin) and if they make the Playoffs as the eighth seed, they will presumably make things interesting against the Golden State Warriors, assuming that they finish in the first spot.

What’s really interesting is that the Pelicans have gone against the grain when it comes to modern team building in the NBA. Instead of a perimeter-oriented, guard-driven roster, the Pelicans are relying on their two All-Star big men to get the job done.

While there will be a learning curve when it comes to having both on the floor at one time, especially defensively, if they figure things out, the marriage of Cousins and Davis could have amazing results for New Orleans.

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks acquired Nerlens Noel from the Philadelphia 76ers for Andrew Bogut, Justin Anderson and a 2017 first-round pick.

While Noel is set to be a restricted free agent in the summer, the Mavs have constantly come up in discussions involving the big man and will likely intend to re-sign him when the time comes.

What makes the deal extra sweet for the Mavericks is that the first-round pick is protected 1-18, meaning that if the pick doesn’t land within that range, the 76ers will be left with a second rounder in 2017 and 2018 as a result.

Dallas needs to get younger and more athletic and adding Noel is a great first step towards accomplishing that goal. With the eighth spot wide open in the West, the Mavericks might be poised to make a run, led by the frontcourt of Harrison Barnes, Dirk Nowitzki and now Noel.

Now, to assess the losers of the deadline.

Chicago Bulls

Not only was trading away Gibson and McDermott away for Payne, Lauvergne, Morrow and a second-round pick nonsensical, it also calls into question whether the organization has any clue what direction it plans on taking.

Are they trying to win this year?

If so, why did they trade away Gibson and McDermott, who were both key members of their rotation, for three of Oklahoma City’s reserves? Was the second-round pick the appealing part of that deal?

Or are they trying to tank?

If so, why didn’t they move Jimmy Butler, Dwyane Wade or Robin Lopez, all of whom own massive contracts?

At 28-29, the Bulls are currently in seventh place in the wide-open Eastern Conference and just made things a lot more confusing for their fans.

Philadelphia 76ers

Since the start of the season, the 76ers have been shopping Nerlens Noel.

Their compensation for him today included Andrew Bogut and his expiring contract (that they’re probably going to buy out), Justin Anderson (who has shown limited upside in Dallas) and a 2017 first-round pick that’s protected and might turn into two second-round selections instead.

Considering the fact that contenders like the Celtics have been in need of rebounding help, it seems as though the 76ers could have done a whole lot better than the return they got for Noel.

Boston Celtics

They simply didn’t do anything at all.

Just a few games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers and with Kevin Love projected to miss the next six or so weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery, the Celtics had an opportunity to make a splash and make a serious run at an NBA title this season.

Reportedly in discussions for players like Jimmy Butler and Paul George, Danny Ainge decided to hold onto Boston’s assets (including Brooklyn’s 2017 first-round pick) and stick with the current roster.

Part of that philosophy makes sense.

Coach Brad Stevens has the team clicking and they’ve played great basketball over the last couple of months. Plus, the draft picks could turn into perennial All-Stars while offering salary-cap relief over the next handful of years.

But, as the Celtics know, winning in the present also matters. When the Cavs get both Love and J.R. Smith back, Boston can’t match up against them and will likely come up short.

If Ainge rolled the dice and decided to offer up whatever was necessary to land either Butler or George, Boston would have at least been in the discussion for being a legitimate threat to the defending champions.

But instead, nothing happened.