Paulo Dybala.

Video emerges of Paulo Dybala's outstanding skills and goal this season

Paulo Dybala's rise to prominence has been a joy to behold. Even before he joined Juventus in 2015, he made a name for himself at Palermo.

He's proved that he's been worth the step up and is now establishing himself as one of European football's hottest prospects.

Alongside Gonzalo Higuain, he makes up one half of one of Italian football's deadliest front pairings, and so far this term he's hit 10 goals in 25 games across all competitions.

But it's not just his goals that have caught the eye, as he's also got pace, extraordinary dribbling ability and the skills to propel him to the very top.

For fans that don't watch Serie A, some might be wondering what all the fuss is about, but now thanks to a video from Scout Nation, everyone can see what the buzz is about and just how worthy he is of the plaudits.

As the season continues the links to Real Madrid are only getting stronger, and judging by the video below it's no surprise to see why Los Blancos would be interested in snapping him up.

Juve will be desperate to keep hold of him, though, and will be hoping that another league title and perhaps some success in Europe will be enough to convince him to stay.

Keeping him will undoubtedly be vital for future success as he's the kind of player that you would want to build a team around.

And with 33 goals in 71 appearances to his name so far, his partnership with Higuain will pose problems both domestically and in European competition.

There has already been a big number of clip packages put together for players from all over Europe's top five divisions this season, and Dybala's is right up there among the best.

